Hoyer Statement On Continued Systemic Racism in Policing

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today following two separate incidents of police misconduct and brutality that occurred in Minnesota and Virginia:

“The fatal police shooting in Minnesota on Sunday and the horrifying incident in Virginia that came to public attention in recent days, in which a uniformed military officer was the victim of police misconduct during a traffic stop, are the two latest examples of the persistent bias against African Americans in our country. No one can claim surprise anymore why so many African Americans are afraid of encounters with law enforcement.

“Incidents like these prove why the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is so necessary. But one piece of legislation cannot fix this problem. We must ensure that all people are treated fairly and justly in their encounters with law enforcement, rooting out systemic bias that has impeded the positive work of officers who are acting professionally while protecting the communities they serve.

“I hope the Senate will take action soon on the legislation we passed last month, which would be a critical first step toward making incidents like these much rarer and, eventually, ensuring that African Americans no longer see police officers as a potential threat to their safety and their lives but can rebuild trust with them as partners in building stronger and more secure communities.”