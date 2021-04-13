Marisa Peer, Celebrated Transformational Speaker, Brings Her Expertise to Gaia Audience for the First Time on April 17th

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, is proud to announce transformational speaker Marisa Peer’s debut Gaia event Changing Your Life is Easy . This streaming event will be available to all Live Access members on Saturday, April 17th starting at 9:00 a.m. MT.



Marisa Peer is a renowned motivational speaker, trained hypnotherapist, and best-selling author who empowers people to create rapid change in their own lives through reprogramming their subconscious minds. Her work has been sought after by international superstars, CEOs, royalty and Olympic athletes and she has appeared on a variety of television shows across the world.

During this special one-day event, Marisa will demonstrate how to make lasting life changes by sharing authentic and practical tools that people can immediately begin using to shift four key areas of life: health, wealth, love, and self-esteem.

In Changing Your Life is Easy, Marisa will share how people can transform their life through harnessing the power of their mind in four powerful sessions. These sessions include developing healthier eating habits, manifesting financial abundance, attracting lasting and meaningful relationships, and improving self-esteem.

A live Q&A with Marisa Peer will be held during the event. Live Access members are encouraged to submit video questions via Videoask by 12:00 p.m. MT on Friday, April 16th.

Become a Live Access Gaia member today to enjoy Changing Your Life is Easy and to gain access to unlimited live streaming of all upcoming and archived Gaia events.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates independent conscious media to members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library consists of over 8,000 titles, with more than 85% being exclusive content, and Gaia’s original content making up 80% of what viewers choose to watch. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

