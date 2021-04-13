Luxiny’s Glycolic Acid Collection Now Has Seven Products

The company’s expanded glycolic acid collection includes Glycolic Acid Face Wash and Glycolic Acid Toner.

KIMBALL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Luxiny today announced that their glycolic acid collection now has seven different products and is available at reduced prices only in April.

The company offers a wide variety of glycolic acid skincare products such as glycolic acid face wash, cleanser, serum and toner.

"Our glycolic acid face wash is a key step in your skin care regimen," said Luxiny Founder and CEO Kelly Zinzo before adding, "Glycolic acid face washes help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and age spots."

"Use code GLYCOLICSALE20 thru the month of April for 20 percent off glycolic acid products and receive complimentary shipping on orders of $25 or more," said Zinzo. "Add our glycolic acid products to your beauty arsenal and exude confidence knowing your skin looks clear, smooth and healthy."

Luxiny, which is Leaping Bunny (https://www.leapingbunny.org/about/the-standard) certified, the corporate standard of compassion for animals, provides luxurious skincare products that do not contain any GMOs, are sulfate-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, 100 percent vegan, made in the USA, and are never tested on animals.

Zinzo went on to add, “Our glycolic acid toner with Witch Hazel also has AHA to remove dead skin cells and reveal smoother younger looking skin” and revealed, “Our formula has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial ingredients to treat and prevent the spread of pimples, blackheads and cystic acne making it the best toner for acne.”

"With 10 percent glycolic acid, the active ingredient in our facial cream (https://luxiny.com/products/luxiny-glycolic-acid-face-cream-hydrating-face-moisturizer-with-alpha-hydroxy-acid-a-natural-chemical-exfoliant-for-face-anti-aging-cystic-acne-treatment-with-soothing-aloe-green-tea-1-7-oz) works hard to loosen and remove dead skin cells to rejuvenate dull-looking skin, achieve brighter skin, and help correct uneven skin tone," Zinzo said. "While the calming properties of Aloe and Green Tea improve the texture and overall appearance of your skin."

Zinzo pointed out that its glycolic acid face cream is an exceptionally thick and creamy face lotion with added organic aloe, sunflower seed oil, and green tea leaf extracts that penetrate deep into the skin's surface to provide the essential moisture needed to keep skin healthy.

For more information, please visit https://luxiny.com/pages/about-us.

About Luxiny

Luxiny Skincare Products carries luxurious natural and naturally derived products that treat your skin using only the highest quality ingredients. The Luxiny team takes pride in providing amazing products and delivering excellent Customer Service for their customers.

