OCEAN HOUSE RI INTRODUCES THE SIPPING TERRACE, THE COUNTRY'S NEWEST AND MOST STYLISH PRIVATE TEA AND DINING EXPERIENCE
Guests can enjoy the new Sipping Terrace at the Triple Five Star Ocean House in Scenic Watch Hill Rode Island
New England’s only Forbes Triple Five-Star, Relais & Châteaux Hotel Announces June Sipping Terrace Debut in Partnership with Sipsmith Gin
In partnership with distinguished gin distiller Sipsmith, London's first copper distillery for nearly 200 years, the Sipping Terrace will feature epicurean delights and Sipsmith cocktails for afternoon tea and dinner parties of up to six people, allowing for intimate socially distanced soirées.
Reminiscent of a wistful afternoon in the English countryside, a collection of greenhouses will be located between lime and lemon trees surrounded by lush greenery with fairy lights strewn above. Located alongside the resort’s putting green lawn, the spot is ideal to view Watch Hill’s spectacular summer sunsets. Inside each breezy and serene greenhouse, guests will gather around a bistro table set with vibrant fine china and a chic chandelier overhead. Gusts can also enjoy the terrace’s new garden swing or lounge around the fire pit.
The Sipping Terrace's bespoke beverage menu is designed to delight the senses with classic cocktails and whimsical tipsy tea options. Graceful copper swan stirrers jut from vintage-style glasses in varying silhouettes, holding imaginative concoctions like “Hibiscus are Red,” featuring Sipsmith gin, Hibiscus syrup, flowers and soda; and “In the Weeds,” featuring gin with house-made tarragon tea, lemon, lime and Yellow Chartreuse. Recently named the “Best Gin to Try Right Now” by Rolling Stone, Sipsmith is a pioneer of the gin revival, with handcrafted small-batch spirits that are incredibly smooth and full of character.
Offering a modern interpretation of traditional tea fare, afternoon tea will feature a selection of savory tea sandwiches accompanied by classic afternoon tea scones served with Devonshire cream, lemon curd and preserves.
For dinner, guests will enjoy a delicious and creative three-course upscale menu including Garden Crudité with pumpernickel “soil,” compressed watermelon and fennel salad with goat cheese, and a flavorful main course including scallops, roasted chicken, garlic escargot and memorable side dishes, served family style. The experience is completed with a beautiful orange shaped mousse with leaf shaped butter cookies.
“Each season, we set a new standard in innovative, experiential dining to bring joy to our overnight and day guests,” said Antonia Korosec, General Manager of Ocean House. “The new Sipping Terrace will delight guests’ senses while providing a private and memorable al fresco dining experience with the service and creativity for which Ocean House is known.”
Officially beginning on Thursday, June 3, afternoon tea is at 3:00 pm, and dinner seatings start at 5:30 pm.
A portion of the proceeds from the Sipping Terrace will be donated to local charities through the Ocean House Fund for Charitable Giving, which was established to help local children and families in need.
For a complete list of dining options and events, visit OceanHouseRI.com or call 401.584.7000. Follow the experiences on social media @oceanhouseri #oceanhouseri and #thesippingterrace.
About Ocean House
Nestled on the scenic Atlantic coast in Rhode Island, Ocean House has been named one of the “World’s Best Hotels and Resorts” by Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast, Fodor’s and other notable organizations. Originally built just after the Civil War, Ocean House is perched high on the bluffs in the charming seaside Watch Hill village. The property re-opened its doors after a $140 million rebuild and restoration in June 2010. Today, guests enjoy waterfront views from the resort’s 49 guestrooms and 20 signature suites. Farm-to-table casual and fine dining, the 12,000-square-foot OH! Spa and more than 10,000 square feet of event space make the Ocean House ideal for midweek business retreats, close-to-home family vacations, weekend luxury escapes and destination weddings. Ocean House is a member of Relais & Châteaux, an exclusive collection of more than 500 of the finest hotels and gourmet restaurants in 60 countries that has set the standard for excellence in hospitality. This stately property is one of only 14 hotels in the world to receive triple five stars from Forbes Travel Guide for accommodations, dining and the award-winning spa.
About Sipsmith
Pioneers of the gin revival, Sipsmith was London's first copper distillery for nearly two hundred years, on a mission to bring back London Dry Gin to the city where it made its name. Sipsmith combines modern technology with traditional recipes and techniques of yesteryear. All Sipsmith spirits are made by hand and in small batches, driven by the belief that this is the only way to craft spirits of such high quality. Sipsmith opened its distillery doors in 2009 and its London Dry Gin has since won over 30 international awards. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @sipsmith, #sipsmith. www.sipsmith.com.
