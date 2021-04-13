Rare, early Charlie Chaplin poster from 1913 brings $12,810 in Appraisal & Estate Sale Specialists' March 14th auction

One of the earliest and rarest Charlie Chaplin posters to ever come to market, from 1913, a broadside advertising a comedy show for “The Wow Wows” in San Diego ($12,810).

Framed montage of memorabilia from the classic movie Dirty Harry, featuring an autographed photo of Clint Eastwood and the Ray Ban sunglasses he wore ($7,320).

Framed montage commemorating U.S. Army general George S. Patton, including original photos and an Army hat autographed by the World War II hero himself ($3,050).

Pair of antique Chinese cloisonné lucky horse statues with overall scrollwork and dragon designs on an aqua ground, each horse 23 inches tall on a carved wooden base ($4,758).