FAN calls for the resignation of the director of the CDC’s Oral Health Division

Warnings needed to inform pregnant women living in fluoridated areas that the fetus and formula-fed infant are the most vulnerable to fluoride’s neurotoxicity.

Public health officials should warn pregnant women and parents who bottle-feed infants living in fluoridated communities to avoid fluoridated water. No health agency has yet to do this.” — Paul Connett PhD, Director, Fluoride Action Network

BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK, US, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 14, 2021, the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) called for the resignation of Casey Hannan, Director of the Oral Health Division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for misleading the American people about the studies that have associated fluoride exposure with brain damage in children.Paul Connett, PhD, FAN’s Executive Director, said Hannan did this when responding to a question he posed Hannan in writing a week before a webinar organized by the American Association of Dental Research and the National Institute of Dental and Cranial Research.Connett asked Hannan if the recent studies funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) and other US agencies that had found fluoride was linked to damage to children’s brains (loss of IQ) would lead to a halt of their promotion of water fluoridation and the establishment of a separate body at the CDC to review these studies independent of the Oral Health Division.Hannan responded: “the bottom line is that the NIEHS published studies and others published around the world were looking at levels which are much higher than the recommended 0.7 mg/liter that the U.S. has” (see his answer to a question at 36 minutes in video below)In a new video response, Connett explains that Hannan’s answer is simply untrue and that Hannan – given a week to study the issue – should have known that this was untrue.The truth is that four NIEHS funded studies ( Bashash 2017, Green 2019, Till 2020 , and Bashash 2018) found damage to the brain in children exposed (either at the fetal or infant stages of life) either in fluoridated communities at 0.7ppm or at doses commonly experienced in fluoridated communities.Whether Hannan is dishonest or incompetent, he should not be in charge of a division that influences the world on this issue. The CDC has been cited literally thousands of times in newspaper articles and statements by public officials that, “Water fluoridation is one of the top public health achievements of the Twentieth Century” ( CDC 1999 ). In reality, water fluoridation is one of the greatest public health mistakes ever made.Sadly, those who continue to promote fluoridation refuse to admit this. Usually they muddy the waters with PR spin, but in this case the titular head of the pro-fluoridation lobby stooped to an outright lie and he should face the consequences. No public health official should lie to the public. If they do they should be forced to resign.According to Connett, "Public health officials should warn pregnant women and parents who bottle-feed infants living in fluoridated communities to avoid fluoridated water. No health agency in the fluoridated world has yet to do this." However, prominent individuals are beginning to do so. We urge anyone reading this to read the editorial by Drs Linda Birnbaum (NIEHS former director), Bruce Lanphear and Christine Till at https://www.ehn.org/fluoride-and-childrens-health-2648120286.html So who do you trust more on the NIEHS-funded studies on fluoride’s neurotoxicity: Casey Hannan, head of the Oral Health Division of the CDC, or Linda Birnbaum, former head of the NIEHS and NTP?

FAN Calls for the Resignation of CDC Oral Health Director