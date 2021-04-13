Hurricane Builders Recognized as Top Builder
By the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina
We believe in supporting our local community all while providing our homeowners the best value possible”WEST COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sales & Marketing Council of Greater Columbia (SMC), a council of the Building Industry Association (BIA) of Central South Carolina, held its 32nd Annual REGAL Awards Gala as a virtual event on March 4th, 2021. This annual event celebrates “Real Estates Greatest Achievers & Leaders” in new home construction and is the only awards show of its kind in the Midlands.
Hurricane Builders was proud to receive a “REGAL Top Builder” award; an acknowledgement for their 2020 sales volume for closed homes and for outstanding performance in the sales, marketing and production of new homes in the Greater Columbia area. The award was presented by BIA of Central SC President, Thom Chumney, and by BIA Sales and Marketing Council Chairman, Jeremy Gould.
“We are so honored to be recognized as a Top Builder,” says Greg Howell, CEO of Hurricane Builders. “Hurricane Builders starts and ends with our phenomenal team and we couldn’t do what we do without each and every dedicated Hurricane Builders team member. Thank you to all of our Hurricane homeowners who helped us get here and to our team for helping get them home. We would also like to congratulate the other home builders who received this prestigious award.”
Since its founding, each Hurricane Builders home has been built with uncompromising quality and innovative design with energy efficient materials and features that provide ultimate comfort at lower operating costs. Using environmentally friendly building materials and suppliers that embrace sustainability and conservation, Hurricane Builder’s EnergySmart features allow them to stay “ahead of the curve” in technology, quality, and affordability.
Hurricane Builders offers a wide range of features that come standard with every home, including app-controllable home automation with geofencing technology, programmable smart thermostats, USB charging ports, self-monitoring security systems and cameras, built-in Bluetooth wireless speakers, award winning Trane Zoned HVAC, and tankless hot water, among many other competitive features. Hurricane Builders builds beautiful, affordable homes with high level included features and upgradeable options for home customization. Hurricane Builders has a home to meet the needs of every family.
“We believe in supporting our local community all while providing our homeowners the best value possible,” says Howell. “We are dialed into the future of homebuilding and have many new and exciting features to unveil soon. Our commitment will always be to keep building homes that stay ahead of the curve.”
If you are interested in buying a home or building a home on your own land, contact Hurricane Builders at Info@Hurricanebuilders.com or call 803-936-9686.
