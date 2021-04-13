DED and DHHS Announce Notice of Public Hearings, Public Comment Period

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be soliciting public comments from April 14-May 14, 2021, regarding the Proposed 2021 Annual Action Plan (AAP).

The stated documents describe how DED and DHHS will use approximately $31.3 million in annual funding pertaining to the following programs:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME)

National Housing Trust Fund (HTF)

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA)

Homeless Shelter Assistance Trust Fund (HSATF)

Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF)

The documents describe the manner in which program funding will be used for the assistance of low and moderate-income persons; national and state objectives; application schedules; eligible activities; project selection criteria; and plans for minimizing the displacement of persons as a result of funded activities.

DED and DHHS will solicit public comments from April 14 to May 13, 2021, until 5 p.m. CST. Public hearings will be conducted at the following date and times:

May 5, 2021:

9:30 a.m. CST / 8:30 a.m. MT: Website Streaming: Register at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/events

2:30 p.m. CST / 1:30 p.m. MT: Nebraska State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South, Lower Level Conference Room C

An electronic copy of the proposed documents is available on the DED website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/reports. Copies of the proposed documents will also be available at the in-person public hearing, or can be obtained by contacting Lori Cole, Office Manager, at 800-426-6505 or 402-471-3746, or by emailing lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov.

All comments must be received by DED before the close of the comment period. Mail written comments to: Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or, email comments to ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov with the subject line “2021 Proposed.” Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Rebecca Schademann (402-471-3172; ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov) by April 28, 2021.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.