Recruiting for Good Launches Celebrating Lovely Women Writing Inspired Stories

Meaningful Stories that inspire girls to live a fun fulfilled life #celebratinglovelywomen wwwCelebratingLovelyWomen.com

Lovely Girls Party and participate in Recruiting for Good to enjoy exclusive travel and experience the world's best parties #40and50isbeautiful #lovelygirlsparty #escapetocelebrate www.lovelygirlsparty.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is a Meaningful Mentoring Program for Passion Creative Writing Middle School Girls #weuseourvoiceforgood www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Creator Parrish Walsh #fictionjewelry www.FictionJewelry.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good founder Carlos Cymerman created Celebrating Lovely Women. Monthly stories will be sponsored; written by moms and girls.

How do I celebrate women? I create fun meaningful programs that inspire girls and transform lives.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring meaningful, monthly interviews and stories, Celebrating Lovely Women, written by moms and girls.

The purpose is to discover women who express passion, purpose, and play through art, food, and sport.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "How do we inspire girls to be leaders in life, have fun fulfilling experiences and use their voice for good? We write powerful stories about women who love their life and role model positive values through their successful endeavors."

Celebrating Lovely Women publishes monthly stories written by moms and girls to discover women who express passion, purpose, and play through art, food, and sport. Their love of life, success, and positive values inspire girls to follow in their footsteps. Know a woman that we should interview? www.CelebratingLovelyWomen.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year creative writing mentoring program for passionate middle school girls to enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. The program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leader of the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good) created 'Lovely Girls Party,' an exclusive, luxury travel club rewarding destinations to experience the World's Most Beautiful Cities + Best Celebrations. Join to Celebrate Everything You Love, Art + Food + Sports. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund "We Use Our Voice for Good” and to enjoy rewarding experiences. www.LovelyGirlsParty.com Happy Wherever You Go.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
