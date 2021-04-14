Recruiting for Good Launches Celebrating Lovely Women Writing Inspired Stories
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good founder Carlos Cymerman created Celebrating Lovely Women. Monthly stories will be sponsored; written by moms and girls.
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring meaningful, monthly interviews and stories, Celebrating Lovely Women, written by moms and girls.
The purpose is to discover women who express passion, purpose, and play through art, food, and sport.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "How do we inspire girls to be leaders in life, have fun fulfilling experiences and use their voice for good? We write powerful stories about women who love their life and role model positive values through their successful endeavors."
About
