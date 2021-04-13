With increased interest in global footprints, businesses drive international trade through strategic partnership efforts

After a year of closed borders and lockdown measures, businesses’ renewed interest in global trade bounce back.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding business partners to collaborate with has never been more important. Entering into a new overseas market is hard and time-consuming, as most suppliers and partners may have their own ambitions for joint ventures or reciprocal deals to distribute their own products.

This lack of supply chain visibility and transparency is one of several factors restricting improvements and supply chain innovation. New technologies, however, are allowing for increased trust between suppliers and their customers. Such innovations will decrease lead times, create stability and, ultimately, encourage more collaboration.

LEVERAGING FROM EXISTING TOOLS

Platforms like Powerlinx are empowering firms to act on opportunities and collaborate with like-minded companies. For businesses prepared to deliver within this new way of doing business, the potential payoff is substantial.

“At the forefront of our work, is making sure that companies connect with only those best placed to deliver a real business outcome” said Meir Shachar, CEO, Powerlinx.

As the first global Business-meets-Business (BmB) platform, Powerlinx has launched its new app for iOS and Android devices. With an enhanced user experience and more advanced global business data fueling the platform, Powerlinx is doubling down on its efforts to connect businesses around the world to proactively identify opportunities for growth.



