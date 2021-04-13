Prince Philip loss of life: Britain seemed prefer it was in nationwide mourning. Not all of it was.

The reality is a little more nuanced.

In situations like this, the national broadcaster is often stuck between a rock and a hard place. It has a duty not only to cover national events, but to focus the nation’s attention on them. Simultaneously, it is dealing with a public that consumes media in an increasingly fragmented way. Simply postponing shows rather than running them on different platform seems like an obvious answer, especially to younger viewers.

It is worth noting that Philip was credited with understanding the power and importance of the media and how it could be used to keep the Queen relevant. Perhaps most famously, he was behind the push to have her coronation televised, allowing the whole nation to share in the moment.

The monarch still enjoys enormous personal popularity. Yet despite her efforts to be more accessible, it’s possible the public these days wants even more. Her younger relatives have for decades shown signs that they understand the demand for an even…