Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,459 in the last 365 days.

Confassociazioni, the network of 1,200k italian small business & professionals opens membership campaign in USA & Canada

Confassociazioni

Confassociazioni

Confassociazioni - brochure page 1

Confassociazioni - brochure page 1

Confassociazioni - brochure page 2

Confassociazioni - brochure page 2

Membership is now available to North American players who can join Confassociazioni, benefiting from a single point of contact with italian businesses

ROME, ITALY, EUROPE, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confassociazioni’s membership is now open to North American players interested in operating in Italy, who can join its nework, benefiting from a single point of contact with more than 200,000 italian companies and 1200000 professional members.

“We have built Confassociazioni by linking together what we call the Country's real shareholder. As of today, we federate almost 700 italian Business & Professional Associations covering 24 industries countrywide. Member organizations account for 9% of the Country's GDP (21% if you include affiliated companies. “. Confassociazioni’s President, Angelo Deiana says.

Confassociazioni is active in every Italian region, from north to south, through its regional delegations, aggregating all the most important stakeholders of the Italian System such as institutions, associations, companies and professionals through the operations of 24 vertical branches.

“When an organization decides to enter Italy to do business or to invest, it must certainly take into account many variables: from culture to legislation, from mentality to aspects that will impact on logistics, Confassociazioni has developed partnership programs for foreign players who intend to foster their relations with Italy, intended in particular for Institutions, Large Corporates, Chambers of Commerce, International Trade Associations, Business & Professional Associations.”. President Deiana highlights.

For USA and Canada small business and professionals, Confassociazioni may be of help in: opening a constructive dialogue with italian trade associations and unions to ensure positive externalities locally; creating relationships with the italian press, journalists and media, both national and local, generalist and sectorial; establishing relationships with Italian institutions, at a national level; creating relationships with italian stakeholders, in order to enter into the dynamics of the area and take advantage of all local opportunities in the best possible way, as well as contribute positively to its development.

Carmelo Cutuli
Confassociazioni Media & Informazione
pres.media@confassociazioni.eu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Confassociazioni, the network of 1,200k italian small business & professionals opens membership campaign in USA & Canada

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.