Confassociazioni, the network of 1,200k italian small business & professionals opens membership campaign in USA & Canada
Membership is now available to North American players who can join Confassociazioni, benefiting from a single point of contact with italian businessesROME, ITALY, EUROPE, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confassociazioni’s membership is now open to North American players interested in operating in Italy, who can join its nework, benefiting from a single point of contact with more than 200,000 italian companies and 1200000 professional members.
“We have built Confassociazioni by linking together what we call the Country's real shareholder. As of today, we federate almost 700 italian Business & Professional Associations covering 24 industries countrywide. Member organizations account for 9% of the Country's GDP (21% if you include affiliated companies. “. Confassociazioni’s President, Angelo Deiana says.
Confassociazioni is active in every Italian region, from north to south, through its regional delegations, aggregating all the most important stakeholders of the Italian System such as institutions, associations, companies and professionals through the operations of 24 vertical branches.
“When an organization decides to enter Italy to do business or to invest, it must certainly take into account many variables: from culture to legislation, from mentality to aspects that will impact on logistics, Confassociazioni has developed partnership programs for foreign players who intend to foster their relations with Italy, intended in particular for Institutions, Large Corporates, Chambers of Commerce, International Trade Associations, Business & Professional Associations.”. President Deiana highlights.
For USA and Canada small business and professionals, Confassociazioni may be of help in: opening a constructive dialogue with italian trade associations and unions to ensure positive externalities locally; creating relationships with the italian press, journalists and media, both national and local, generalist and sectorial; establishing relationships with Italian institutions, at a national level; creating relationships with italian stakeholders, in order to enter into the dynamics of the area and take advantage of all local opportunities in the best possible way, as well as contribute positively to its development.
