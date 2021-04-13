The Brendon Robinson Foundation Launches Sports and Education Program
The Brendon Robinson Academy seeks to provide a safe place and education for at-risk youthSICKLERVILLE, N.J., USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brendon Robinson Foundation is proud to announce the launch of a new sports and education program, the Brendon Robinson Academy. The Academy will launch on April 22, 2021. It will provide minority, at-risk youth a place to get off the street and work out, play basketball, and learn career-related skills to be successful and create generational wealth. The Brendon Robinson Foundation, a black-owned and operated non-profit organization, began in 2018 to advocate for at-risk youth in disenfranchised communities impacted by the war on drugs.
“We believe that by positively impacting young people during their formative years, we can change the trajectory of our students’ futures. Whether it’s college, career placement, entrepreneurism, or anything else worth competing for, we're here to ensure our student-athletes are properly prepared," said CEO Brendon Robinson.
The Foundation teaches young men how to master the art of using their God-given gifts to acquire the things they want out of life. Additionally, the program offers financial literacy training and education to program participants' parents, which reinforcing values and instills a sense of purpose in at-risk youth by building a financially savvy eco-system. The Foundation wants to rebuild broken homes and shattered communities by teaching life skills and principles built on work ethic and loyalty.
"My father was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in Federal Prison when I was only 13 years old," Robinson said. “It devastated me and ruined my family. I want to use my journey to empower the next generation, and be the big brother for them, that I never had. We understand the difficulties that coincide with growing up in adverse conditions. There are thousands of stories like this across the country. Many of these young people aren't fortunate enough to overcome their situations. We're providing a bridge to the other side of humanity."
Robinson has always dreamed of starting his own basketball program because the court he used to play on was dilapidated. All of the playground equipment was rusted and the basketball court had severe cracks throughout the pavement, which made it extremely unsafe to play on. Growing up with a single mother and a father in prison benefitted Robinson in developing mental toughness. Robinson didn't just want to start a basketball program. He wanted to start a high-end basketball program where student-athletes could learn leadership skills from leaders that look like them.
"We are going to save our kid's lives and be the spark that ignites their true fire," said Robinson. "We need philanthropists, sponsors, and donations from people who are compassionate and genuinely care about the minority community and the devastation that the war on drugs has had on our community."
The Academy hires from within the community for staffing events and community gatherings while supporting minority-owned businesses to cater to events, corporate meetings, and program gatherings. A portion of proceeds from tournament fundraising will be donated to local community organizations supporting minorities in emerging industries.
For more information, visit brobinsonfoundation.org or contact the Foundation at info@brobinsonfoundation.org
