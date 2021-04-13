EVAC+CHAIR North America launch Next Generation EVAC+CHAIR 400H and POWER 900 Models

Evac+Chair Emergency Evacuation Chair Evac+Chair 400H Evacuation Chair Evac+Chair Power 900 Evacuation Chair

Next Generation Evacuation Chairs to Save Lives from EVAC CHAIR

Evac+Chair's are designed to accommodate disabled or mobility impaired people, allowing them to descend a staircase in an emergency situation without the need of great physical strength or lifting.” — Mark Roberts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVAC+CHAIR® North America, LLC, maker of the original, lightest and world’s best-selling Evacuation Chairs, has announced the launch of two exciting new models – the EVAC+CHAIR® 400H and EVAC+CHAIR® Power 900.

Rich Perl, President of EVAC+CHAIR® added “In being ‘customer service obsessed’ and world leaders in the design and manufacture of evacuation chairs, we have listened to our customers and launched the new EVAC+CHAIR® 400H and Power 900 models. With the very latest in technology and our continued commitment to offering a life time warranty and peace of mind on all our chairs the EVAC+CHAIR® 400H and Power 900 provide a fantastic solution to meet our customer’s needs. “

EVAC+CHAIR® 400H Model – Meeting the needs of Occupational Therapists

Based on the US designed and award winning EVAC+CHAIR® 300H, the 400H model takes evacuation chairs to the next level for downward evacuation. Working with occupational therapists EVAC+CHAIR® North America recognized the need for a more ergonomically designed chair while still being super lightweight and further meeting an occupant’s clinical needs.

Innovative features of the EVAC+CHAIR® 400H not available in other alternatives include:

• Designed in the United States

• Superior quality

• Increased weight capacity of up to 440 lbs / 200 KG’s

• Lifetime manufacturer warranty

• Light Weight

• EVAC+TRACK® wider tread system

• EVAC+TRACK® adjustable tension system

• Ergonomic arm rests

• Ergonomic foot rest

• Dual position seat

• 5 point harness

EVAC+CHAIR® POWER 900 Model – For Bariatric Occupants of up to 500lbs

Over the last 3 years EVAC+CHAIR® North America’s Power 800 chair has been incredibly successful in providing excellent solutions to the home, organizations and EMS emergency services market for both upwards and downwards evacuation.

The launch of the EVAC+CHAIR® Power 900 Model, takes the already leading Power 800 specification, but further offers the increased weight capacity of up to 500 lbs / 227 KG’s, enabling users to move persons of bariatric or increased weight, therefore reducing manual handling of the operator.

Innovative features of the EVAC+CHAIR® Power 900 not available in other powered alternatives include:

• Designed in the United States

• Superior quality

• Increased weight capacity of up to 500 lbs / 227 KG’s

• Lifetime manufacturer warranty

• Orthopaedic head support

• 4 point harness

• Automatic EVAC+TRACK® release system

• Manual stair chair mode in case of power outage

• Non sparking electrical system eliminating risk of fire

• Higher capacity power and battery system with burnout protection

Mark Roberts, CEO of EVAC+CHAIR® added “As leaders around the world, we are proud of our new pioneering EVAC+CHAIR® 400H and Power 900 models. In the event of a person or persons needing to be evacuated safely and quickly, we are certain that the EVAC+CHAIR® 400H and Power 900 models will make the time pressured task easier and provide further confidence to staff and visitors any facility.”

EVAC+CHAIR® North America manufactures and supplies its EVAC+CHAIR® Emergency Evacuation Stair Chairs to a number of high profile organizations such as Apple, Disney and the NBA as well as a wide range of other venues in both the private and public sectors.

With over 45 years’ experience worldwide, EVAC+CHAIR® North America is the leading specialists in emergency evacuation, providing comprehensive education to ensure the effective use of its products, ensuring their customers comply fully with health and safety compliance. This can range from providing products, advising on the legalities that surround evacuation planning and deployment to specific and regular maintenance.

#evacuationplan #evacuation #firesafety #seniorsafety #safetyfirst #schoolsafety #evacuationchair #evacuationchairs #emergencypreparedness #evacchair #seniorcare #employeesafety #powerchair #evacchairUSA #accessibledesign #seniorhomecare #accessibility #accessibleUSA #specialneeds #emergency #stayingsafe #mobilityimpaired #disabilities #buildingfires #stairlift #hospitalsafety #buildingsafety #evacuacion #everyoneout #everyoneeverywhere #propertymanagement #facilitymanager #safeevacuation #stairclimber #stairchair #powerstairclimber"



Evac+Chair Emergency Evacuation Chairs