GRI, SDGs courses now available on Earth Academy

Sustainability Reporting Practitioner

GRI, SDGs, AccountAbility and other sustainability reporting self-paced courses are now available on Earth Academy

AMSTELVEEN, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amsterdam-based sustainability Education platform, Earth Academy announced that it has launched a learning path on Sustainability Reporting.

The Learning path consists of self-paced courses on GRI, SDGs, and AccountAbility. Learners will also be able to learn the key features of the 4 major ESG reporting frameworks - GRI, SASB, CDP, and Integrated Reporting.

The courses are aimed towards sustainability professionals who write ESG reports for companies. Earth Academy also says that as ESG reporting gains momentum in all countries, several new jobs in non-financial reporting will be added, so the courses are ideal for students or professionals who are looking for a career in ESG reporting.

Rahul Bhatt, CEO of Earth Academy said "We are excited to launch a comprehensive learning path on sustainability reporting. The courses are highly interactive, engaging and enable learners to easily consume such a technical content. For learners who would really like to go deep into the subject, we also have Masterclasses given by leading industry experts"

The courses have now been consumed by learners from over 27 countries and have been getting great reviews:

"Excellent course content by Earth Academy on Sustainability, SDG, and GRI reporting standards. An individual is able to grasp the subject matter easily through well-presented and easy-to-understand slides. Their subject matter experts further assist in case of any doubts/clarification." Said Shawn Sequeira from the Netherlands.

The company also announced a new course on Circular Economy that has already been very popular with learners in Asia.