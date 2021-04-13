Cylynt Analysis Reveals 44% Increase in Software Piracy
12-month trend shows a 44% increase in software piracy and a drop of 1.25M in legal escalations but also great opportunity for revenue recovery.
Many software vendors around the world rely on license management systems, which deliver revenue from the licensed use of their software products. However, this reveals only part of the picture.”LOS ANGELES , UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cylynt revealed its latest insight into software usage and the data analysis shows the significant impact Covid-19 and remote working has had on unlicensed use.
The Cylynt platform is trusted by some of the world’s leading software companies for enhanced business intelligence and globally is protecting around $50 billion of software assets. Cylynt solutions, which evolved from anti-piracy and license compliance roots, are an integral part of the ongoing battle to safeguard intellectual property against increasingly sophisticated evasion techniques and result in significant revenue recovery and brand protection. Detailed (data privacy compliant) usage analytics provide unparalleled understanding into how users interact with a software vendor’s product and deliver valuable insight into customer experience, product development, lead generation, and sales processes. Across these elements, clients are currently realizing a gross ROI from Cylynt solutions of up to eleven times their investment.
Cylynt recently recorded its one billionth usage event and from its analysis has seen an increase of more than 44% in the instances of piracy over the past 12 months. There were 287,973 instances of piracy recorded in 2019 compared to 416,009 instances in 2020.
“Many software vendors around the world rely - quite rightly - on license management systems, which deliver revenue from the licensed use of their software products,” commented Graham Kill, Executive Chairman and CEO of Cylynt Group. “However, this reveals only part of the picture as it doesn’t uncover the unlicensed use that exists. This may be inadvertent use – for example where a company mistakenly exceeds the number of licenses they are paying for - or outright illicit use where software purchase and licensing is intentionally bypassed.”
Cylynt completes this picture and crucially provides the actionable insights that software vendors need to identify all use, set revenue recovery in motion, and get back on a level playing field. The good news, Cylynt analysis shows, is that from this increase in misuse the opportunity for revenue recovery is far greater. Data reveals revenue recovery opportunity for 2020 to the value of a quarter billion dollars, which represents a near 100% increase on 2019.
Unfortunately, along with the impact of the pandemic on piracy, outcomes have also been temporarily affected. With many courts operating at reduced capacity for considerable time this has had a dramatic impact on the results companies have seen when a legal route is required. Cylynt data reveals that in 2019 nearly 1.3 million legal cases were escalated, while in 2020 this was just 49,732. It is anticipated that as court systems start to reopen fully around the world, this backlog will be addressed and where a legal route is required this will allow software vendors to recover the lost revenue.
About Cylynt
Cylynt provides SaaS based antipiracy, license compliance and software monetization technology for the world’s leading software companies. Cylynt’s data-driven approach to software utilization enables technology companies to derive more value while protecting their IP and clients are currently realizing an ROI between 8:1 and 11:1. Cylynt helps clients make informed business decisions, correct licensing problems, and protect customers from unfair competition. With a solution for every budget, Cylynt’s innovative technologies organize, analyze, and interpret telemetry data into meaningful market insights and quality lead generation.
