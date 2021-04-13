Crossvale Celebrating Two Decades in Business

One of the nation’s leading IT service companies has reached a new milestone.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 80 percent of all businesses fail within the first five years of opening its doors for business. Thanks to hard work, dedication, and commitment to customer service, representatives with Dallas/Fort Worth-based Crossvale announced today that it is celebrating two decades in business.

“We consider it a privilege and honor to serve our customers for the past two decades,” said Todd Millard, vice president of sales and spokesperson for Crossvale.

Founded in August 2001, the company’s mission was to deliver business value in a world where technology is essential but can be intimidating.

“Part of our mission is to deliver this value as a trusted, ethically-driven, honorable partner to both our clients and our employees,” Millard said. “From humble beginnings we have grown to a multinational organization where we help our customers deliver value using cutting-edge technologies.”

Crossvale, which has operations in the USA, UK, and Spain, has earned a customer reputation for outstanding performance across the United States and 20 other countries, establishing thorough expertise at transforming technologies with best practices into measurable business improvement.

Mitchell went on to explain the company understands the benefits, the costs and the risk of trying new strategies and leveraging new technology “but we ask our clients to rethink their business, rethink client satisfaction and rethink software so that together we can provide excellence in delivery of products and services to their customer base.”

“At Crossvale, our focus is on results — our customers’ success,” Mitchell said, before adding, “Since day one, we have remained steadfast to this objective, as we recognize that our success depends on the successes of our clients. In short, our purpose is your purpose.”

For more information, please visit crossvale.com/our-story and https://crossvale.com/latest-news/.

