Notice of Intent filed with State Register – La. Agricultural Workforce Development Rules

LAC 7:III.701-711

April 12, 2021

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to promulgate rules LAC 7:III.701-711. These rules will establish guidelines for a monetary incentive program to encourage the creation and employment of agricultural business internships through the development and establishment of the Louisiana Agricultural Workforce Development Program.

Interested persons may submit writtens comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Michelle Ribera, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on May 10, 2021.

