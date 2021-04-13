Automotive-making nightmare might be getting a repair, because of Intel

CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters on Monday that Intel is in talks with companies that design chips for carmakers about manufacturing those chips in its factories. Intel (INTC) could be producing the chips within six to nine months, he said.

That increased supply would be a big help to automakers that have faced production delays, factory shutdowns and limited inventories because of the short supply of computer chips. Gelsinger said Intel will seek to provide rapid assistance to car companies suffering from the shortage, including Ford Motor Co. (FPRC) and General Motors (GM), according to Reuters. An Intel spokesperson confirmed the report to CNN Business.

“We’re hoping that some of these things can be alleviated, not requiring a three- or four-year factory build, but maybe six months of new products being certified on some of our existing processes,” Gelsinger told Reuters, adding that Intel has already “begun engagements” with some key chip suppliers, though he did not name them.