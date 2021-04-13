Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Paris shooter is on the run, forsaking one useless and one injured

The attacker fled the scene outside the Henry Dunant Hospital, in the 16th arrondissement of the French capital, using a two-wheeled vehicle.

The prosecutor’s office said that initial investigations suggests the deceased, a 33-year-old man, was “intentionally targeted by the gunman.”

The injured second victim, a 33-year-old woman, was identified as a security guard at the hospital. The prosecutor’s office said it believed, based on early investigation, that she was not linked to the first victim. She is currently hospitalized and “her condition remains critical,” the prosecutor’s office added.

The prosecutor’s office said an investigation has been opened for murder and attempted murder by an organized group, and for criminal conspiracy.

The Henry Dunant Hospital is a geriatric hospital, located in an affluent neighborhood. It is run by the French Red Cross and it currently serves as a Covid-19 vaccination center.

