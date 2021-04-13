THE FEMAGING PROJECT AND KEIRETSU FORUM SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HOST THE FEMAGING ERA VIRTUAL EVENT AND PITCH CONTEST
Event to Focus on Gaps, Innovations, and Opportunities in the Health and Wellness Market for Women Ages 40+ and Showcase Top InnovatorsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that women over the age of 40 represent a growing, diverse, and economically powerful group. However, the unique health, wellness and innovation needs of the over 53 million women in the United States aged 40-65 have largely been ignored. To help, The FemAging Project and Keiretsu Forum SoCal have partnered to bring together physicians, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs to discuss illustrate and explore opportunities and challenges during their virtual event “The FemAging Era: Advancing Women’s HealthTech Innovation and Investment” to be held on May 20, 2021, at 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST. Additionally, the event will provide innovators with the opportunity to pitch their products and services designed for women ages 40+ to angel investors and venture capitalists.
“There is a $600 billion opportunity for HealthTech innovators and investors to develop creative strategies for this burgeoning demographic,” says Denise Pines, The FemAging Project Co-Founder. “Women at this stage of their lives have significantly different needs and could benefit greatly from tech advancements such as wearables, health trackers, diagnostic devices/tests and more wellness solutions to help them take control of their midlife health.”
The free event will offer panel discussions that cover such topics as Beyond Fertility: Exploring the Why Behind the Women’s Health Gap, in which physicians will discuss how to push past the ignorance, fear, and stigma that prevents women from living their fullest lives as they age; Women’s Health Investors on the FemAging Opportunity, a look at the types of products and services investors will be interested in funding over the next several years; and What Does Agile Innovation Look Like in the FemAging Era? A discussion that features innovation, product development, and design specialists discussing how to develop products and services for women 40+ and their strategies and tactics for innovating successfully in the FemAging era.
The event will culminate with the FemAging Fast Pitch Competition, where innovators will present their health, wellness, and wellbeing solutions for women aged 40+. Participants will be eligible to win up to $100k+ in cash and professional services, a virtual 1-on-1 meeting with a potential investor, as well as a one-year free membership to the Keiretsu Forum (value $5,500.00). The pitch competition is free and open to all businesses serving the health and wellness needs of women ages 40+ (except non-profits). Early-stage plans are welcome, but founders/innovators must show consumer interest such as customer sign-ups, LOI’s, etc., and must be available to participate in the event on May 20th.
“We’re thrilled with not only the caliber of speakers that we will feature at the virtual event but also the pitch competition,” concludes Pines. “Keiretsu Forum is the largest angel investment firm in the world, so innovators selected to pitch have a great funding opportunity to take their product or service from innovation and design to market.”
Connie Harrell, Regional President, Keiretsu Forum SoCal Region added: “We are always looking for great ideas and innovations that we can connect to our global network. There is so much opportunity in the FemAging market and we are excited to partner with The FemAging Project to see what advances can be brought to fruition to aid this growing demographic.”
To registration and apply for FemAging Era and Fast Pitch Competition can be accessed at https://www.femaging.com/femagingera/
About Keiretsu Forum Southern California
Keiretsu Forum Southern California is a region within a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, business leaders, serial entrepreneurs, universities, and corporate/institutional investors.
Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 52 chapters on 3 continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. Since Keiretsu Forum’s founding in 2000, its members have invested more than $1 billion in 950+ different companies from a myriad of industries, including software, telecommunications, health/life sciences, biotech, real estate, mobile applications, Internet, consumer products, and other high growth areas.
About The FemAging Project
The FemAging Project provides health and tech industry leaders and investors with research and education that helps drive global innovation focused on the health and wellness needs of
