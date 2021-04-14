KinerkTube Launches Niche Online Music Directory Connecting Artists and Venues with Audiences
Website celebrates live music offerings, providing organized listings for music lovers and the music industrySAN FRANCISCO, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, KinerkTube.com, a new startup based in Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa California, announced the introduction of KinerkTube Underground Music Maps. The company is well known among insiders as a complete niche online music directory, music community, review site and social networking hub. The endeavor is a cutting-edge, professionally designed central meeting place to connect music people with the music industry on one comprehensive all-in-one streaming platform. As the United States moves toward opening up more public spaces, Kinertube.com is poised to be the resource that re-connects people and performances.
Kinerktube.com is famous for having created the original GPS music maps directory. In order to meet its goal of re-energizing the music and live performance industry and employ all staff involved as the US comes out of the Covid-19 pandemic, its team took on the challenge to become one of the world’s largest directory of music maps and social music networks.
The company’s goal is to combine everything one needs to discover, connect, collaborate and do anything else imaginable for all music industry projects. It will list an accommodation map to book B&B’s, hotels, motels, car rentals, restaurants, local clubs and more. Included is the ability to share to friends’ walls and be able to connect with the community by chat.
KinerkTube Underground Music Maps will be the premiere central clearinghouse resource for the industry. The company aims to be the architect of reinvigorating the music industry, putting together those who perform with those who can’t wait to be their audiences.
“We have proudly built a niche music industry and events map with partner ‘Stay22,’” said a spokesperson for the company. “Underground Music Maps allows us a unique partnership serving music lovers and music makers, even including an artist/crew accommodations map. The site provides detailed and targeted information to help artists, businesses and events personnel to discover opportunities and partner with each other.”
The website’s algorithm is designed to help anyone find anything ranging from an artist opener for an event, a DJ for a party, a recording studio via GPS, a new promoter or even a manager for a team. Users can filter events by media content or specific details of attractions and expectations from 420 options, such as indoor bathrooms or venues friendly to single men and women.
Kinerktube is a team made up of music industry artists, producers, event hosts, videography, IT development and design. It is a family-oriented company with most of the “crew” being motivated dads with young children. The founder of the company himself is a full-time father and multi-hat wearing music industry entrepreneur.
Artists and industry businesses are welcome to join the platform and list their services free of charge, registering with a “Forever Standard Package Plan.” Or, they might consider signing up for the “Limited Lifetime Deal,” which allows artists and companies to take advantage of everything Kinerktube.com offers, receiving real-time updates with the option to upgrade plans when new features are put in place.
This ALL-IN-ONE music directory, social network, review site, and opportunity highway market place is available at a one-time price of just $197 (Normally $240/year). There are no monthly fees, subscriptions or hassles.
With KinerkTube.com Underground Music Maps, users can embed, manage, optimize, connect, share, socialize, review, instant chat, discover, publish, find opportunities, track, target, and analyze all of one’s music media content and music relevant events in one account. Simply put... Organically market and advertise one’s entire music career and get discovered on The Maps. It also features unlimited content embeds on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Bandcamp, CD Baby and many others. In-depth advanced analytics are included.
For more information go to https://KinerkTube.com
END
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here