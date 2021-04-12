Me Biosciences Launches Augmented Nutrition Scientist Moonshot Funded by Air Force Contract Win

BOULDER, CO, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Me Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company digitizing the world of nutrition sciences to democratize access to individualized, precision nutrition. “Nutrition is medicine,” says Founder and CEO Jean-Paul O’Brien, “Imagine having all the medical research and scientific evidence at your fingertips to give you real time, personalized nutrition recommendations and bioavailable solutions as needed.”

That’s the moonshot Me Biosciences is launching, using nutrition - what you eat and how you supplement your diet - as the primary source for physical health, mental wellness, recovery, and longevity. Under this endeavor, Me Biosciences recently won a U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract through AFWERX and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to develop their artificial intelligence (AI) driven Augmented Nutritional Scientist. The Me Biosciences platform will enable warfighters to maintain optimal health in any environment. The platform combines the iterative power of AI and machine learning (ML) to match the tactical athlete, their body, their brain, and their activities with precision nutritional protocols to maximize readiness, resilience, performance, and longevity.

With the Phase II contract, Me Biosciences plans to empower medical providers and coaches to scale their health and wellness impact. Although the warfighter is incredibly resilient, the demands of military service are often such that the threshold of what the body can withstand while still maintaining optimal health and performance are exceeded. Many nutraceutical solutions have failed because they are focused on the symptoms and ignore the multimodal interactions between thousands of internal and external human factors.

“Me Biosciences is attempting to successfully leverage contemporary AI and ML approaches to automate and personalize dietary recommendations,” states Dr. Adam Strang, Director of AFRL’s STRONG Lab, “To accomplish this, Me Biosciences will combine a personal nutrition profile (e.g., individual performance goals, healthy history, and existing behaviors) with a digital search engine capable of compiling the latest scientific information ‘on the fly’. For this proof-of-concept the goal is to auto-generate a concise report that a nutrition professional (e.g., performance dietitian) can interpret and take action. It would be no surprise if the successful development of such a capability led to faster and more precise, nutrition interventions. However, what will be truly revolutionary is the ability to have these recommendations update in ‘real time’ as growing scientific evidence evolves.”

The Me Biosciences platform will ingest, aggregate, and distill knowledge from existing nutrition sciences (academic journals, trusted websites, etc.) into a living database using contemporary machine learning (Natural Language Processing (NLP)) approaches. Me Biosciences is computing the human nutrition system to discover treatment and recommend personalized, precision solutions. “Nutrition is perhaps the most underused and misunderstood tool for our health - from healing to recovery to sleep to vitality to aging well - precision nutrition truly is the new medicine,” says Dr. Murdoc Khaleghi, MD, Me Biosciences’ Chief Medical Officer.

With the Me Biosciences platform, there are immediate opportunities to create end-user products to address critical problem sets. “Every individual is unique and their needs vary based on activity level, genetic makeup, and other factors. We start with a specific critical problem (recovery, sleep, immune, etc.) and use evidence based nutritional interventions to address root causes. Leveraging the Me Biosciences platform and knowledge map, we identify key patterns of dysfunction to design specific protocols to maximize readiness, resilience, recovery, and longevity,” concludes Dr. Khaleghi.

About Me Biosciences: Me Biosciences is a biotechnology combining the iterative power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to match you, your body, your brain, and your activities with the correct set of nutritional recommendations and supplementation to maximize performance, vitality, and longevity.

About AFWERX: Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer and accelerating results. AFWERX has partnered with the AFRL, a scientific research organization operated by the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, to streamline the SBIR process to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead.