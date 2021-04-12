Most general spring turkey hunts open April 15

General spring turkey season and many controlled hunts open April 15. Hunters will find most general hunting opportunity in the Panhandle, Clearwater, Southwest, and Southeast regions, while most other areas are limited to controlled hunts.

For full seasons and rules, see the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer season and rules.

In each of the regions with general hunting opportunity, turkey populations are faring well, and the hunting outlook is as good or better than recent years. Here's the 2021 turkey hunting outlook.

If you're looking for a place to hunt, Idaho provides many opportunities on public lands, and Fish and Game provides access to millions of additional acres through its various hunting access programs.

Learn more about public lands turkey hunting.

Turkey hunting is also a good activity for beginning hunters, or to introduce people to hunting because you're seeking out the birds by sight or by calling, and then using calls to lure them within shotgun range.

All a hunter needs to start hunting turkeys is an Idaho hunting license and turkey tag, camouflage, a shotgun or bow, and a basic turkey call.