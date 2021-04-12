GRAND OPENING: FREE CAR WASHES FOR THE COMMUNITY
Quick Quack celebrates its new location in Brentwood with a fundraiser and free car washes for 12 days!BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash is hosting a celebration for the opening of its first location in Brentwood, CA, located at 7450 Brentwood Blvd (across from Brentwood Shopping Center). The grand opening will kick off on Monday, April 12, 2021, and will conclude on Sunday, April 25, 2021. The event includes a fundraiser, benefitting Make-A-Wish of the Greater Bay Area, a chance to win a year of free car washes, and 12 days of free car washes.
“Our mission at Quick Quack is to Change Lives for the Better," said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash. “So, for every new store opening, we try to do just that by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations that will benefit the selected cause.”
When customers preview the wash and donate on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Quick Quack will match the donations and present a check to the recipient, Make-A-Wish of the Greater Bay Area. Donations will help fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 who have critical illnesses.
On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Quick Quack will host a big giveaway for the first 100 cars in line. These customers will receive a prize bag, and five lucky ducks will win one year of free car washes!
“The big giveaway will kick off our 12 days of free car washes,” said Kristen Jensen, Marketing Specialist of Quick Quack Car Wash. “Customers can visit our location in Brentwood and receive the top wash package for free!”
The 12 days of free car washes will be held from Wednesday, April 14, 2021, through Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Brentwood. Customers can visit anytime between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and receive the (Lucky Duck) Best wash for free. For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership package for only $9.99 for the first month.
