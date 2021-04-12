Conduct Board Files April Disciplinary Recommendations

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced the filing of nine disciplinary case reports with the Ohio Supreme Court.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the Board’s reports and recommendations. If a party files an objection, the Supreme Court will schedule the case for oral argument. Objections are not permitted in a case submitted upon consideration of a consent-to-discipline agreement, and oral arguments are not scheduled in reinstatement proceedings.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the Supreme Court case number. Questions regarding cases pending before the Supreme Court should be directed to the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County

Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. Anthony Baker (Consent-to-Discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0437 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. David Stanley Grendel (Consent-to-Discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0436 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

In re Reinstatement of Rebecca Anne Rea; Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Relator Supreme Court Case No. 1996-1433 Recommendation: Grant reinstatement

Disciplinary Counsel v. Samuel Ray Smith II Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0448 Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, six months stayed

Franklin County

Columbus Bar Association v. Michelle Lyn Polly-Murphy Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0440 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Disciplinary Counsel v. Steven Edward Hillman Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0443 Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, stayed

Hamilton County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Elizabeth Lorraine Ford Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0441 Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension

Medina County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Matthew David Simpson (Consent-to-Discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0439 Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Ottawa County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Bruce Alan Winters Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0442 Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed