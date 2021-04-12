First 100 Days of the 117th Congress

Today marks the 100th day of the 117th Congress. In that time, House Democrats have passed important pieces of legislation and taken decisive action on behalf of the American people. Take a look at the major bills that have passed the House since the beginning of this Congress:

H.R. 447, National Apprenticeship Act

The National Apprenticeship Act, which passed the House of February 5, will provide nearly one million new apprenticeship opportunities, save taxpayers by having to spend less on unemployment programs, and update the original National Apprenticeship Act to meet twenty-first century standards.

“If it becomes law, the Act would invest more than $3.5 billion over the next five years to create nearly 1 million new apprenticeship opportunities. It would also yield a projected $10.6 billion in benefits, including increased tax revenue, boosted employee productivity, and lowered spending on public-assistance programs and unemployment insurance.” [Real Clear Education, 2/17/21]

H.R. 5, Equality Act

The Equality Act would ensure LGBTQ Americans are guaranteed the full protections of federal civil rights laws and extends anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ Americans in employment, education, access to credit, jury service, federal funding, housing, and public housing. The legislation passed the House on February 25.

More than 3 in 4 Americans support laws that would ban discrimination against LGBTQ Americans. [PRRI, 3/23/21]

H.R. 803, Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act

This major conservation package, passed on February 26, would protect public lands and designate 1.5 million acres of land as wilderness.

“The bill aims to provide extra protection to about 1.5 million acres of public lands by designating them as wilderness. It would also prevent new oil, gas and mineral extraction on more than 1.2 million acres of public land and preserve 1,000 river miles by adding them to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.” [The Hill, 2/26/21]

H.R. 1, For the People Act

Passed on March 3, H.R. 1 would strengthen access to the ballot box and make it easier for Americans to exercise their right to vote, put in place national redistricting reform, end the influence of dark money in politics, and strengthen election security to safeguard our elections.

More than two-thirds of voters support H.R. 1. [Data for Progress, 1/22/21]

H.R. 1280, George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

House Democrats once again passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on March 3 to address racial bias in policing, ensure accountability for police brutality and misconduct, and work to change the culture of law enforcement to promote better relationships with the communities they serve.

Many provisions in the legislation have broad support – with three in four voters supporting a ban on police chokeholds and racial profiling. [Morning Consult, 3/3/21]

H.R. 842, Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act

This bill, which passed the House on March 9, seeks to protect workers’ right to join a union; hold employers accountable for violating workers’ rights; and secure free, fair and safe union elections.

“Union leaders say the Protecting the Right to Organize Act — PRO Act — would finally begin to level a playing field they say is unfairly tilted toward big business and management, making union organizing drives and elections unreasonably difficult.” [NPR, 3/9/21]

H.R. 1319, American Rescue Plan

This comprehensive legislation, which passed the House on March 10 and was signed into law on March 11, will help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end and ensure families around the nation can put food on their tables and pay their bills. The American Rescue Plan provides small businesses with the tools they need to keep their business afloat and provide financial relief to struggling music venues.

The American Rescue Plan enjoys bipartisan support around the nation, with 73% of voters supporting the law. [Data for Progress, 3/26/21]

H.R. 8, Bipartisan Background Checks Act

Passed on March 11, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act will help make communities safer by preventing guns from being in the hands of those who can’t bear them responsibly.

In a poll conducted by Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords, 93% of Americans support background checks on all gun sales. [Everytown for Gun Safety, 1/27/21]

H.R. 1446, Enhanced Background Checks Act

This bill would end the dangerous Charleston Loophole and prevent gun sales from being approved before background checks are completed. This legislation, which passed the House on March 11, would have prevented the mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015.

A survey conducted found that 48% of Americans support closing the Charleston Loophole. [Morning Consult, 3/10/21]

H.J.Res. 17, Removing the Deadline for the Ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment

This legislation would remove the arbitrary deadline to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and enshrine women’s equality in our Constitution once and for all. The resolution passed the House on March 17.

“The vote during Women’s History Month is a symbolic step reaffirming supporters’ commitment to the ERA – which they have fought for decades to add to the Constitution – given that the House approved the same resolution last session.” [CNN, 3/17/21]

H.R. 1260, Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act

Legislation to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) passed the House on March 17 and would build upon the original law by authorizing further resources to support victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“The current bill would expand victims services and reauthorize grant programs for the criminal justice response to domestic and sexual violence… It would also close the so-called ‘boyfriend loophole’ to prevent dating partners and stalkers convicted of domestic violence or abuse from purchasing and owning firearms.” [CBS News, 3/18/21]

H.R. 6, Dream and Promise Act

The Dream and Promise Act would enable Dreamers and those holding TPS and DED status to remain in the country they have long called home and where they contribute greatly to their local communities and economies. The bill passed the House on March 18.

A recent poll found that the majority of Americans support a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. It also found that 72% of voters support a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. [Vox, 2/4/21]

H.R. 1603, Farm Workforce Modernization Act

The broadly supported Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which passed the House on March 18, would provide stability to our nation’s agriculture industry by creating a pathway for agricultural workers to earn legal status and reforming the H-2A guestworker program.

“The bill has garnered support from more than 300 organizations — including growers in Oregon. Dave Puglia, president and CEO of Western Growers, said the bill ‘provides a thoughtful and pragmatic solution to agriculture's labor crisis, and addresses the co-equal goals of securing the existing workforce and ensuring a future flow of workers.’” [Capital Press, 3/19/21]

H.R. 1799, PPP Extension Act

This legislation, which passed the House on March 16 and was signed into law on March 30, extends the Paycheck Protection Program through June 30, 2021.

“The extension was met with support from lenders and small business groups alike. ‘This is definitely a win for the smallest of small businesses,’ said Alex Cohen, CEO of lender Liberty SBF. He said he has seen a big increase in application volumes, especially from sole proprietors and independent contractors that might not have applied in the first round of PPP or weren’t able to get funding.” [CNBC, 3/26/21]

In just 100 days, House Democrats have passed a significant amount of major legislation on behalf of the American people. Throughout the 117th Congress, House Democrats will continue to advocate for American families and help our country build back better.

