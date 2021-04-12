French Travel Company and U.S. Non-profit Collaborate on Virtual Paris Black Tour
Entrée to Black Paris and the Wells International Foundation Have Created an Interactive, Virtual Travel ExperiencePARIS, FRANCE, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these extraordinary times, African-American travelers are frustrated because they cannot get to Paris to learn about the remarkable stories of black history there. To remedy this situation, Entrée to Black Paris, a French travel business, and the Wells International Foundation, a U.S. nonprofit organization, recently partnered to create a live, virtual walking tour that travel-restricted Americans can enjoy with family, friends, and business associates in the comfort of their own homes.
The two companies call this tour "The Virtual Black Paris Experience." Designed for private groups, such as alumni associations, travel clubs, and friends celebrating birthdays or other commemorative events, the roughly two-hour experience provides an opportunity for travelers to interact with a guide in real time as they view video of Paris streets and parks and learn about black history there.
The collaborating partners launched the tour in October 2020, providing the live, interactive experience to school children, families, and adults. They knew they had created a winning formula when one of their tours, which they called the “Virtual Ladies’ Trip to Paris,” attracted over 120 participants on New Year’s Eve.
Since 1999, Entrée to Black Paris has been providing tours to hundreds of independent travelers, private groups, and study abroad students who travel to Paris to learn about the history and culture of African Americans and the larger African diaspora there.
The Wells International Foundation has served over 450 persons through its Travel/Study Abroad programs since 2015.
Dr. Monique Y. Wells, co-founder of Entrée to Black Paris and Founder & CEO of the Wells International Foundation, is pleased that the tour has been so well received. She noted the following:
"The Virtual Black Paris Experience provides the best of two worlds for Entrée to Black Paris and the Wells International Foundation.
"It allows us to bring African diaspora history and culture in Paris to people who are unable to travel abroad because of the pandemic.
"It also allows us to support underserved youth and others whose finances or physical condition prevent them from traveling."
Four options are available for The Virtual Black Experience, ranging from standard to premium production.
Watch a 55-second video about the tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOSptK_LuGw.
Direct inquiries to wells@wellsinternationalfoundation.org.
Monique Y. Wells
Wells International Foundation
+1 832-553-7327
wells@wellsinternationalfoundation.org
