ANTHONY MELCHIORRI PARTNERS WITH DEVELOPMENT TEAM REVIVING THE LONG BEACH BREAKERS HOTEL
Pacific6 and Argeo Hospitality Will Bring the Historic Hotel Back to Life, Opening in 2023
The Breakers Hotel has a character and soul that cannot be replaced, and we are working together to design an experience and respite that is one of a kind in Long Beach.”LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Melchiorri, the hospitality expert and television personality behind Hotel Impossible and founder of Argeo Hospitality, has partnered with Long Beach-based development company Pacific6 to bring the historic Breakers Hotel back to life nearly 35 years after closing as a hospitality venue. The Long Beach landmark, best known for its storied reputation as a go-to destination in the early 20th century, will be reborn in 2023 as it reopens to its former glory as the jewel of Long Beach.
— Anthony Melchiorri
Part of Long Beach history for nearly 100 years, The Breakers Hotel was built in 1926, and became a beacon of prosperity for the city. It since stood witness as Long Beach evolved into the international city it is today. As Long Beach experiences a local renaissance, Pacfic6 identified the need for an iconic hotel for the town’s burgeoning conventions and tourism industries, sparking The Breakers’ $150 million renovation.
Argeo Hospitality and Pacific6 are working to restore The Breakers Hotel into a boutique luxury destination, while preserving its unique history, staying true to its famed roots, while incorporating what people go on vacation for…fun. Many elements of the hotel will remain original, including the exterior, and areas like the lobby will maintain its historical elegance with its original opulent columns and ornate plaster ceilings. The famed Sky Room restaurant will also reopen with the hotel, featuring a revamped menu led by Michelin Star Chef Joe Isidori, who will also oversee the Hotel’s other dining options.
In addition to its 185 guest rooms and suites, the revival of The Breakers will also introduce new amenities to the hotel, created with the same passion and purpose that the 15-story building exudes. What was once Long Beach’s best-kept secret, the El Cielo cocktail bar will be reimagined as the town’s only rooftop terrace with 360-degree seaside views and an innovative cocktail menu. The Breakers will also bring Long Beach’s history of jazz music back to life with The Six, an intimate jazz club and whisky bar. A brand-new pool will be added to the third-floor terrace with views overlooking the fountains of the Performing Arts Center and Long Beach’s only luxury hotel spa, featuring nine high-end treatment rooms and a two-level fitness center.
Anthony’s experience in bringing historic properties back to life runs deep, including his involvement in working at The Algonquin Hotel, The Lucerne Hotel and The Plaza Hotel early in his career. He has also worked on family friendly projects such as the complete turnaround of the Nickelodeon Resort. Additionally, he has developed a $150 million hotel in Times Square and has worked on a number of boutique hotels around America. His knack for transforming hospitality destinations and his standard of excellence made him Pacific6’s first choice as an experienced partner.
“The Breakers Hotel has a character and soul that cannot be replaced, and we are working together to design an experience and respite that is one of a kind in Long Beach,” said Anthony Melchiorri. “We’re taking the history of this iconic location, giving it a revamp worthy of the 21st century, and matching it with a level of service and comfort that can only be found in the most luxurious of destinations. The end goal is to leave an indelible impression on everyone who walks through the door. Each guest will feel different when they leave”
The investment group’s roots in Long Beach go back decades and the Pacific6 team is dedicated to creating positive changes in the local community. Their inaugural hotel development, the Breakers Hotel and Spa, will be a place for guests and local residents to experience and enjoy a shining example of the city’s momentum and growth.
John Molina, Founding Partner of Pacific6 added, “Long Beach has always been my home. I was born here, educated here and now I am raising my family here. This city has afforded me so many opportunities; I have made life-long friends, wonderful colleagues and have built tremendous businesses here. Even when I travel, my heart is never far from Long Beach. Reopening the Breakers is my gift back to the City I love. Every great City needs a crown jewel hotel, and for Long Beach, that is the Breakers. My father used to say, ‘if you are going to do something, do it right.’ I can’t imagine doing the Breakers right without Anthony and his team coming on board. You need to have the best team, if you are going to have the best hotel. And there is nobody better.”
For more information and to stay up to date on new developments and news coming from The Breakers Long Beach, visit www.TheNewBreakers.com.
About Argeo Hospitality
Argeo Hospitality is an Anthony Melchiorri company, offering resources and years of expertise in the hospitality industry, assisting businesses in achieving their goals. Argeo specializes in developing personalized solutions unique to each business, in addition to brand positioning and expansion. For more information, visit www.anthonymelchiorri.com.
About Pacific6
Pacific6 is a Long Beach, California-based investment and development partnership, capitalized at over $100 million. The partnership’s six founders are committed to identifying, investing, and being personally involved in inspiring initiatives that provide both economically and socially positive impacts for the people and communities in which they are located. For more information, visit: www.pacific6.com.
