Fan2Stage Launches The First Virtual Audience System, Bringing Virtual Fans To Any Show
Fan2Stage is offering an opportunity for Artists at all levels to build an audience virtually.
Talking to a camera in an empty room isn't the same. The chat box on most live streaming video systems was simply distracting, I needed the audience energy and feedback without distractions.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fan2Stage today announces that it is launching the first true Virtual Audience Servers. Founded by people with a very long connection to the entertainment business as both entertainers and technicians Fan2Stage has a unique perspective. The goal of Fan2Stage is to keep live shows live no matter where the host or fans are. Creating an engaging show virtually just got made easier by Fan2Stage with it's new Cloud based server and app for iOS and Android.
— Scott Bourquin
Since the beginning of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Fan2Stage has been working on a Virtual Audience Server. As a Best Selling Author and sought after speaker, founder Scott Bourquin said this: "Talking to a camera in an empty room isn't the same. The chat box on most live streaming video systems was simply distracting and two way video was distracting and used way too much power for an average home studio. I needed the audience energy and feedback without distractions." Solving the problem of fan energy led to the creation of the first F2S app and server.
After creating a small server that he could use at home to livestream CoolToys® TV episodes, Scott created an app for fans to participate as an audience. Those two pieces created the V.A.S. or Virtual Audience System. After testing with neighbors in the music business, Scott realized that if the V.A.S. server could be cloud based, anyone with a home studio could perform live for a real live audience. Adding a tip button gave those at home artists a way to generate a little income too. As testing expanded, Scott found that fans enjoyed the simplicity of the F2S app and hear what the other fans are doing.
The Fan2Stage system is unique in that it provides artists with both visual and audio feedback. Comedian Steven Colbert said "I can't wait to hear fans laugh again". With Fan2Stage he wouldn't have missed that laughter. Even better the other fans wouldn't feel alone laughing at home. Fan inputs are translated by the server into real audio feedback. That audio feedback can be part of the show with a simple speaker that can be heard by the same microphone the artist is using.
"We want to provide entertainers at all levels a way to really stay connected with fans during live events. Thanks to our patent pending technology they can now do exactly that for less than a cup of coffee each month. We also created way for artists to generate income from these virtual events." said Scott.
Artists of all sorts can benefit from the Fan2Stage system. Comedians, Musicians, talk show hosts and live podcasters can all enjoy the cloud based version for less than the price of a cup of coffee each month. The larger studio systems can divide the audience into zones, allowing for feedback based on camera angle or host interaction. Sports events can have a home team and visitor zone so the players know who is cheering for who. Even as the economy opens back up, world security and health concerns have changed how we are entertained and interact with other people. The virtual world is here to stay.
About
Fan2Stage is a company dedicated to keeping the live shows alive with real live audiences even in a virtual world. We give everyone a way to stay connected no matter where they are. Originally created as part of the Bourquin Group LLC, Fan2Stage was spun off to create a company dedicated to connecting fans and entertainers around the globe.
Scott Bourquin
Fan2Stage
+1 562-330-8413
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Fan2Stage® Animated Logo