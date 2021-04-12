Against Global Hunger: New Name, Same Mission
Against Global Hunger recently went through a rebranding phase with a name change, but their mission to eradicate global hunger hasn’t wavered.TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids Against Hunger Global, Inc. formerly known as Kids Against Hunger-Tulsa, has been rebranded to Against Global Hunger, and its mission remains the same -- to reduce the number of hungry children in the United States and to feed starving children around the globe. The organization does this by providing high-nutrition meals that are packaged by volunteer youth and community groups. They also work with food aid organizations to make sure the food is being distributed to families in need.
Founded in 1999 by Tulsa business owners, Marshall and Sherry Horn, a chance meeting with Richard Proudfit, the founder of Feed my Starving Children and Kids Against Hunger, led to a partnership. Proudfit was a businessman and humanitarian from Minneapolis who served on a mutual board with Horn. When they met, the Horns and Proudfit immediately clicked and began their journey working together to feed the hungry throughout the world.
Their mission to feed the needy became Marshall and Sherry Horn’s full focus, and in 2005, they started Against Global Hunger in Tulsa. Their life’s work has been to inspire others to join them in feeding families near and far. The stories of miraculous recovery and restoration are countless, and their commitment and efforts have helped to deliver millions and millions of meals to those in need at home and around the world.
Last year, at the age of 84, Marshall resigned his position and appointed Letitia Williams to carry the torch as Chairman of The Board. Marshall and Sherry Horn continue to be vital to the inspiration and operations of the ministry.
For the past year, their main area of focus of the organization is to serve local food pantries, neighborhood food banks, church pantries, and soup kitchens who are helping to keep Tulsans and surrounding communities healthy with food charity. The organization works with volunteer groups who help package high-nutrition food for distribution locally and around the globe.
The organization's main goal is to help underserved families in Oklahoma and devastated global communities which come with a very specific set of challenges. The biggest challenge for AGH is to regain ground and make a significant change in reducing the number of starving and malnourished people in the world.
Most organizations can boast of their volunteerism and charity work, but AGH is a charity that is driven by volunteerism and community service. And their golf tournament is a big part of their fundraising efforts. AGH’s 2nd Annual Food Fore Kids Golf Tournament is slated for May 16, 2021, at Battle Creek Golf Club in Broken Arrow.
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Against Global Hunger, Inc. is a 501C3 non-profit, and volunteers and organizations team up to package highly nutritious food and it’s distributed right here in Oklahoma and around the USA. Against Global Hunger works with missionaries, humanitarian organizations, and other partners around the world to get much-needed food into the hands of those who need it most.
Partnerships are the lifeblood of the organization, and they cannot function without caring volunteers and donors.
There are close to one billion people living in hunger, and Against Global Hunger exists to reduce those numbers.
Letitia Williams
Against Global Hunger, Inc.
+1 918-392-5150
kidsagainstglobalhunger@gmail.com
