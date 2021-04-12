MATHCOUNTS Announces 4 Math Video Challenge Finalist Teams

One of the finalist videos, "The Sanitizer Stealers" by ∫ du Σ Math

16 middle school students were recognized for creative videos showing math in a real-world setting.

— Kristen Chandler, Executive Director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Math Video Challenge, a MATHCOUNTS program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense STEM, today named four teams to advance to the contest finals:

• ∫ du Σ Math from Thousand Oaks, California for the video, “The Sanitizer Stealers”: Bradley Carpiuc, Maddy Carpiuc, Zoe Kim and Cole Seelman, advised by Kim Carpiuc.

• Dragons from Woolwich Township, New Jersey for the video, “Hot Tub Trouble”: Madelyn Benjaminson, Haley Blair, Mason Corey and Luca Lentini, advised by Edward Heil.

• Funkadelic Four from San Jose, California for the video, “Banking on Math”: Jacqueline Huang, Juliana Li, Kashish Priyam and Sophia Zhu, advised by Kadam Vandana.

• The Pi-Thons from Santa Monica, California for the video, “The Pi-Thon Predicament”: Siona Kirschner, Cyra Narahari, Rosalie Tsirlin and Easton Verano, advised by Alma Hadar.

The Math Video Challenge is a national program that gives students in grades 6-8 the opportunity to create an original video showing math in a real-world setting. The four finalist teams were chosen by a panel of judges and spent months writing, filming, animating and editing their videos. Each outscored more than 230 teams to advance to the finals.

“MATHCOUNTS created new resources this year to ensure teams could participate virtually,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “We’re grateful that support from DoD STEM ensured we could provide students this unique opportunity to explore mathematics this year.”

The finalists will present their videos, with themes ranging from bank robbery to baking pies, at the online 2021 Math Video Challenge Finals on May 9, 2021. The top 224 Mathletes in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series will attend this online event and vote to determine the winning video.

About the MATHCOUNTS Foundation

MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. For more than 30 years, MATHCOUNTS has provided free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Materials and information are available at www.mathcounts.org.

About DoD STEM and DSEC

DSEC is a collaborative partnership of STEM-focused organizations dedicated to addressing and prioritizing our Nation’s STEM talent. DSEC aims to broaden STEM literacy and develop a diverse and agile workforce with the technical excellence to defend our Nation. Through strategic investment in STEM education and outreach activities, the effort will provide students with more exposure to educational and career opportunities, as well as DoD research. DSEC is led on behalf of DoD STEM by RTI International. For more information, visit https://dodstem.us/stem-programs/partners.

