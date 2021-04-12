MYM Shareholder Group Launches Informational Website Of The Proposed IMCC Merger
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 12, 2021 -- Sidis Holdings Limited (Together with its affiliates, "SHL") announces ShareholderAction.ca - - ShareholderAction.ca is an active group of MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.(CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) that have recently launched this informational website located at www.shareholderaction.ca in an effort to educate current, and near future, MYM Shareholders of the proposed IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) takeover bid. ShareholderAction.ca directly opposes the IM Cannabis bid and is of the opinion, as outlined in the website, that shareholders have the right to fully understand the makeup of this transaction before filing a proxy vote.
The proposed transaction will require 66 2/3% of shareholders who vote to approve the proposed bid or it will be terminated. The current MYM Nutraceuticals shareholders who oppose this bid already comprise more than 28,000,000 shares / votes and that total is believed to grow daily as more shareholders have the ability to review the proposed transaction set forth by IM Cannabis.
MYM shareholders can use the website to learn more about the details of the proposed merger, the pros and cons of both companies and connect with fellow shareholders.
Find more information at https://www.shareholderaction.ca/
About SHL Sidis Holdings Limited is a value oriented investment group with substantial experience investing in, and finding undervalued high-quality businesses that may be trading at a temporary discount, using deep fundamental research and long-term approach. Sidis Holdings manages its own concentrated portfolio of North American equities.
Contact
Portfolio Manager info@shareholderaction.ca
John Sidis
Sidis Holdings Limited
info@shareholderaction.ca