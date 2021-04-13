Second Rapid Viral Assay Patent for COVID19 and other viruses receives Notice of Allowance
Rapid Viral Assay technology further expansion achieved with Notice of Allowance for Issuance of Continuation-in-Part Patent with 20 approved claims
NanoLogix Inc (OTCBB:NNLX)HUBBARD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce receipt of Notice Of Allowance for a second Rapid Viral Assay Patent from the US Patent Office. The notice is for a Continuation-In-Part filed on November 21, 2020 for the Parent Patent issued November 24, 2020. It involves further protection for 20 approved claims relating to methods and a range of additional viruses for which rapid and accurate detection is vital. These include, for example, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
Our strategy of filing additional Continuation-In-Part patent applications for the ongoing research for SARS2/COVID19 Rapid Viral Assay development taking place between NanoLogix and several critical partners is projected to continue. These entities include a diagnostic company, a research team at a significant university, and a developing collaboration with a highly regarded research organization. This strategy is well suited for the overall Intellectual Property family established with the 2020 grant of the Parent Patent 10844442 "Rapid Viral Assay". It not only provides expanded protection of our intellectual property, but further allows expansion and development of the RVA technology to fully exploit its potential for viral diagnostics, "without limitation" as stated In the original patent grant.
This press release or update contains statements, which may constitute "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of NanoLogix, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.
