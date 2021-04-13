13th Annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering Goes Virtual April 24-May 2

Tune in at lovestemsd.org throughout the week for livestreaming STEAM fun including DIY activities, interactive sessions and educational events for all ages

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering, presented by the Illumina Foundation, kicks off its 13th annual event on Saturday, April 24 in a new virtual format. The week of events and activities is free and will be open to public on LoveSTEMsd.org. The exciting, hands-on STEAM experience the Festival is known for will translate into a livestream main stage Tuesday, April 27 and Wednesday, April 28, and throughout the week in collaboration with dozens of community partners.

“Producing a large-scale Festival like this is truly a community effort, and particularly on a new virtual platform for 2021,” said Sara Pagano, Managing Director of the San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering. “We are grateful to all of our sponsors and partners who make this event possible, and for the opportunity to reach into communities beyond San Diego. We believe every child deserves access to inspiring STEAM professionals and educational opportunities from an early age.”

Visit lovestemsd.org for the latest event updates. All livestreamed and pre-recorded content will be archived and available on lovestemsd.org following Festival Week through the end of 2021.

Live Stage Preview

April 27-28 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Two days of streaming STEAM activities, experiments and entertainment live on location including:

• Mad Science – Cool science demonstrations with dry ice, fire elements and bubbles.

• Boz Institute - Microdissection of a fruit fly's brain under a microscope connected with a high-resolution camera to a computer screen and analyzing details of a developing zebrafish through a close-up lens like the heart and heartbeat, spine, eyes, and blood flow.

• General Atomics - Bed of nails to illustrate pressure as force per area (volunteer gets onto a bed of nails with a cinder block on his or her back) and the coldest volcano on Earth where warm soapy water is transformed into a cloudy volcano when liquid nitrogen is poured into it.

• Music Notes – Live performance from a team of math teachers who create high-energy hip hop songs to teach STEM topics to students of all ages.

Festival Week Overview

April 27 – Understanding COVID-19 – A Conversation for Kids & Teens

3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Speakers in this session will break down the complexity of COVID-19 into an engaging, casual conversation. Spanish translation will be available. Submit questions at https://www.lovestemsd.org/covid-conversation.

April 29 – Women in STEAM

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This program provides space for young women to learn from and be inspired by women leaders across STEAM industries. Speakers will share their career journeys and how they overcame challenges. Spanish translation will be available.

May 6 – Teacher Professional Development and Networking Event

4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During Teacher Appreciation Week, this special event celebrates teachers and will include STEAM workshops, mindfulness practices and a surprise giveaway for the first 50 participants.

General Sessions

Pre-recorded video sessions provided by our partners in the following categories: career talks, company tours, did you know, experiments & activities, leadership library and mentor moments.

Live Festival Week Events

In addition to a live main stage, community partners will be hosting their own livestreamed events during Festival Week. The list of events is accessible at https://www.lovestemsd.org/events-2021.

About San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

The San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering is committed to providing experiential science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) activities to diverse populations and inspiring future leaders. Festival Week is a comprehensive community event that is free and open to the public including interactive demonstrations, hands-on activities and dynamic speakers to engage kids and families in all that encompasses STEAM. For more information, visit lovestemsd.org.

About Illumina Foundation

Illumina Corporate Foundation is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to accelerate access to genomics and empower Illumina employees to make a difference in the communities where they live and work. We seek to inspire a passion for science by investing in genomic literacy through STEM education programs and encouraging employees to share their time, talent and technological expertise with the communities focusing on genetic health, rare and undiagnosed genetic diseases and oncology to make a meaningful difference. To learn more, visit our corporate social responsibility page.