Aero Asset Reports 2021 Market Dip for Preowned Twin Helicopters
After two strong quarters, retail sales drop in 1st Quarter
Comparing the first quarter of 2021 to 2020, the on-market supply of twin-engine helicopter for sale decreased to pre-pandemic levels.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset reports that first quarter 2021 retail sales of preowned twin-engine helicopters dropped after two successive strong quarters. The Canadian-based helicopter trading firm just released its first quarter 2021 Heli Market Trends report, summarizing transactions during the period for 13 twin-engine models in the light, medium and heavy weight categories.
“Comparing the first quarter of 2021 to 2020, the on-market supply of twin-engine helicopter for sale decreased to pre-pandemic levels,” said Aero Asset Vice President of Market Research Valerie Pereira. “We saw a parallel decline in both transactions and supply,” she added.
Deal Pipeline Continues Upward
The absorption rate regressed in the first quarter following two consecutive quarters of improvement as the economy emerged from a pandemic-triggered economic trough. After four consecutive quarters of decline in the number of deals pending at various stages of transaction, the deal pipeline grew in the fourth quarter of 2020 and another 10 percent in the first quarter of this year and is now back to pre-pandemic levels.
All Categories Down
Light twin-engine and heavy weight helicopter retail sales volume contracted slightly in the first quarter from the fourth quarter. Medium weight helicopter retail sales dropped by half in the first quarter after a strong uptick in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Liquidity Lineup
The most liquid preowned market in the first quarter was the Airbus H145. The H135 which tied at first place last quarter, slipped into fourth place. In the first quarter, five of the 13 helicopter markets in the lineup saw absolutely no preowned trades, mostly in the medium weight class.
Go to https://aeroasset.com/report to download the Heli Market Trends report. In this quarter's Heli Market Trends, you can also find a conversation with Gary Butcher, commercial director of Starspeed.
About Aero Asset Inc.
Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm founded by President Emmanuel Dupuy, VP Market Research Valerie Pereira and VP Sales William Sturm. The multilingual group has decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company releases quarterly and annual preowned Heli Market Trends reports based on proprietary intelligence and market research. Focusing exclusively on twin-engine preowned helicopters, the report ranks the best and worst markets.
Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: https://www.aeroasset.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
No representation, guarantee or warranty is given as to the accuracy, completeness or likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any statements made by or on behalf of Aero Asset. The information contained herein should not be construed as advice to purchase or sell aircraft. Neither Aero Asset nor its owners, directors, officers, employees, agents, independent contractors or other representatives shall be liable for any loss, expense or cost (including without limitation, any consequential or indirect loss) that you incur directly or indirectly as a result of or in connection with the use of data or statements contained herein or otherwise provided by Aero Asset.
