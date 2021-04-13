Data Science Wizards Announces Sandeep Khuperkar as its Chief Executive Officer
Sandeep Khuperkar, former CTO & board member at Ashnik, Regional Mentor of Change, NITI Aayog is all set to lead DSW and envisage its capabilities & potential.
Technology represents the HOW of change but human represents the WHY. The future is in Technology, yet the bigger future lies in Transcending IT. Let's Live and Lead from here.”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Science Wizards (DSW), a visionary tech start-up specializing in AI/ML and data-driven products, platform solutions, services, and data science training is pleased to welcome Mr. Sandeep Khuperkar as its new CEO. Sandeep joins DSW to accelerate and scale enterprise adoption of its innovative AI/ML platforms, products, and services; and to drive the next wave of innovation to make AI available to enterprises looking to build intelligent systems.
Sandeep brings over 25 years of experience in growing software companies by developing highly scalable technology solutions for customers, including 19+ years in open source and building the Linux business model. Sandeep will also serve on DSW’s board of directors.
"We are delighted to welcome Sandeep Khuperkar to DSW," said DSW Founders, Pritesh Tiwari, and Shivam Thakkar. "Sandeep is a visionary technology leader, and he embraces the customer-centric approach, which is a key part of our culture. Sandeep’s extensive experience in open source and proven track record of building and scaling technology startups will help DSW achieve its vision and accelerate the growth. His technology and business leadership skills will help DSW strengthen business partnerships, develop innovative AI-ML platform solutions, products and expand our global presence."
"I am very excited to join DSW”, said Sandeep Khuperkar. “With businesses more digitally connected than ever before, the trend is going to leap in the coming times with AI and ML. Automation and AI are going to play a critical role for enterprises to serve their customers better, improve efficiency, and to, provide deep insights into their data.”
Sandeep aims to further escalate DSW’s vision, “At DSW, we bring enterprises AI platforms, solutions, and products with a focus on improving algorithm’s interpretability and explainability. We look forward to moving our AI solutions to the cloud more like a service securely accessed by APIs in the coming years.”
Before joining DSW, Sandeep was the CTO and board member at Ashnik, where he built its India business from the ground-up and played an instrumental role in its expansion in Southeast Asia. Before that, he worked in various leadership capacities in IBM and Red Hat.
Additionally, Sandeep is the Regional Mentor of Change for Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog, an initiative by the Government of India. As a visiting lecturer and on the advisory board of APSIT Engineering College, he is instrumental in working towards bridging the gap between industry trends, innovations, and education. Being an active Isha Foundation Volunteer, he avidly helps create mindshare for holistic wellbeing, especially among students.
Sandeep is perfectly placed to lead DSW with his enthusiasm, passion, and focus to take it to the next level of growth.
About Data Science Wizards
DSW is a tech start-up founded in 2019 and headquartered in Mumbai, India. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, our data-driven products, platform solutions, and services enable enterprises and communities alike, making AI available for everyone. We are a passionate team of 10+ members, bringing over 70 collective years of tech and industry experience. Our goal is to empower customers with ethical artificial intelligence-based solutions to help them achieve their business goals by harnessing their data. Our solutions are best-fit for BFSI, Telcos, Healthcare, and more; and teamed with our intelligent platform solutions we add AI capabilities to DevOps, IT Ops - helping align IT business transactions to business objectives.
For more information, visit DSW at www.datasciencewizards.in
