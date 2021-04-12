PBC-IMF High-Level Seminar on Green Finance and Climate Policy
DAY 1 - Green Finance
19:00-19:30
Opening Remarks
- YI Gang, Governor, PBC
- Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF
Keynote – Securing a Green Recovery: The Economic Benefits from Tackling Climate Change
Climate change poses a fundamental risk to economic and financial stability. But tackling climate change also provides an opportunity to reinvigorate growth, create new jobs and secure a green recovery at a critical moment. In her keynote, the MD will discuss key climate research findings by the IMF and their policy implications with a particular focus on Asia and China, highlighting how climate policies can boost growth.
19:30-20:40
Session I: Green Finance and the Role of Central Banks and Financial Regulators
Climate change poses challenges for the central bank, for monetary policy, and for financial stability. The financial industry will both be affected by climate change and help facilitate strong adaption and mitigation policies. Here central banks and financial supervisors can play a crucial role—including by risk assessment, stress testing, and establishing transparent regulatory frameworks around the financing of “green” investment.
Moderator: Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department, IMF
Speakers:
1. MA Jun, Chairman, Green Finance Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking
2. Sabine Mauderer, Member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank
3. Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, Deputy General Manager, BIS
4. Nick Robins, Chair of the INSPIRE Advisory Committee and Professor of LSE
Discussion
20:40-21:50
Session II: Role of Financial Institutions and Investors
The contribution of the financial sector to climate change policies in the next decades will depend on the willingness and ability of financial institutions and investors to incorporate climate change risk and support sustainable and responsible investment.
Moderator: LI Bo, Deputy Governor, PBC
Speakers:
1. TAO Yiping, President, Industrial Bank
2. Philipp Hildebrand, Vice Chairman, BlackRock
3. Bill Winters, Group CEO, Standard Chartered
4. Fiona Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer, PRI
5. Calvin Tai, Interim Chief Executive, Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Limited
Discussion
21:50-22:00
Conclusion
1. Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department, IMF
2. LI, Bo, Deputy Governor, PBC
DAY2 – Securing a Green Recovery
19:00-20:05
Panel Session III: Policy Mix for Climate Change Mitigation
The panel will focus on: climate mitigation and adaptation strategies in the Asian region; China’s climate and economic plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060; differences and similarities between China’s climate policies and those in other countries; and global climate policy coordination efforts to avert a climate crisis.
Moderator: MA Jun, Chairman, Green Finance Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking
Speakers:
1. Kenneth Kang, Deputy Director, Asia and Pacific Department, IMF
2. Prof. LI Zheng Tsinghua University
3. Prof. David Sandalow, Columbia University
4. Prof. Warwick McKibbin, ANU
5. Adair Turner, Chair, Energy Transitions Commission
Discussion
20:05-20:15
Wrap-up and Conclusion
1. ZHU Jun, Director-General, International Department, PBC
2. Vitor Gaspar, Director, Fiscal Affairs Department, IMF