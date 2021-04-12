PBC-IMF High-Level Seminar on Green Finance and Climate Policy

Session I: Green Finance and the Role of Central Banks and Financial Regulators

Climate change poses challenges for the central bank, for monetary policy, and for financial stability. The financial industry will both be affected by climate change and help facilitate strong adaption and mitigation policies. Here central banks and financial supervisors can play a crucial role—including by risk assessment, stress testing, and establishing transparent regulatory frameworks around the financing of “green” investment.

Moderator: Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department, IMF

Speakers:

1. MA Jun, Chairman, Green Finance Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking

2. Sabine Mauderer, Member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank

3. Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, Deputy General Manager, BIS

4. Nick Robins, Chair of the INSPIRE Advisory Committee and Professor of LSE

Discussion