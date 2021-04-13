MERIDIAN BARRIERS NOW AN EVEN BIGGER PRESENCE IN ATLANTA

Barriers delivered to GWCC

TEAM EFFORT MEANS MORE MOVABLE BARRIERS TO MAKE PEOPLE SAFE

The safety of our guests is our top priority. With the acquisition of the Archer 1200 barriers, our ability to reduce risks due to accidental or intentional vehicle intrusion is greatly enhanced” — Marc Vincent, Emergency Preparedness Manager

ATLANTA, GA, US, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With events and large crowd gatherings starting to return, Meridian Rapid Defense Group’s Archer 1200 barriers are once again becoming a familiar sight in the Atlanta region.

The mobile barriers have already filled a vital role securing areas surrounding the Georgia World Congress Center. Now thanks to funding from the Department of Homeland Security through the Georgia Emergency Management/Homeland Security Agency, multiple law enforcement and city agencies in the area will also have access to a greater number of the popular easy to place barriers.

“The addition of the anti-vehicle ballistic barriers to our regional assets means we can quickly secure areas where vehicles and pedestrians shouldn’t mix,” said Greg Mason, Homeland Security and Recovery Group Manager of the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), which administers the Atlanta Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI).

Marc Vincent, Emergency Preparedness Manager, Public Safety, Georgia World Congress Center Authority said, “As an organization that hosts hundreds of events each year, the safety of our guests is our top priority. With the acquisition of the Archer 1200 barriers, our ability to reduce risks due to accidental or intentional vehicle intrusion is greatly enhanced.”

“Our Archer barriers really caught the attention of people in the security business when they protected people from the chance of being hit by out of control vehicles during the 2019 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” said Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO.

The Georgia World Congress Center, where the barriers are often used, has been a leader in ensuring the safety of the millions of visitors to its campus each year. The barriers are also a familiar sight at Georgia Tech.

“In strong partnership with the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI), the Atlanta Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security these barriers will not only protect the Georgia World Congress Center Authority campus but will serve as a regional asset for any law enforcement agency that may need a rapidly deployable, anti-vehicle barrier solution,” said the Congress Center’s Mr. Vincent.

The Archer barrier has been hailed for its unique design and usefulness. While weighing over 700 lbs. and able to stop a fast-moving car or truck, it is still easy for one person to move quickly into place.

Mr. Mason explained, “These assets greatly enhance our physical protective measures capabilities and therefore further accelerating our overall security preparedness and counterterrorism initiatives throughout our Atlanta UASI region. This particular project will provide an even better opportunity to keep people safe in large crowd situations. All this was possible through funding provided by the Department of Homeland Security through the Georgia Emergency Management/Homeland Security Agency who we work closely with.”

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com