IRI Conference Zeroes In On Industry Issues, Challenges, and Opportunities In 2021
This event will deliver first-rate content from leading experts in an efficient, manageable structure to maximize effectiveness in a virtual environment."”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual may be the current reality for industry gatherings, but that is not hindering the delivery of robust content by compelling speakers at the Insured Retirement Institute’s (IRI) 20 in 21 conference, which kicks off today and continues one day per week through May 5.
— Wayne Chopus, IRI President & CEO
The virtual event features twenty concise presentations on critical topics affecting the retirement income industry in 2021. Speakers include influential members of Congress, current and former federal and state regulators, experts on economics, marketing, management trends, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), the future of conferences, stress management, and mastering technology.
“This event will deliver first-rate content from leading experts in an efficient, manageable structure to maximize effectiveness in a virtual environment,” said Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO. “We’re reaching more than 1,500 industry representatives from the complete supply chain of the insured retirement industry, which demonstrates both the importance of the material and the desire to coalesce as an industry in a shared experience.”
The conference sessions are organized as concise presentations in an interview-style format to spark discussion and inspiration. Most sessions are 30 minutes and include an IRI member representative interviewer to provide an industry perspective within each presentation.
This is the second all-virtual event executed by IRI. Last fall, IRI hosted its first Supply Chain Summit, which attracted 1,500 registrants in a similar four-week timeframe as the 20 in 21 event.
“We recognize that virtual events can be challenging, but we've learned a lot about what works, and we’ve created an experience to deliver high value within a necessary framework to ensure the health and safety of our members," Chopus said. "We are all looking forward to when we can once again meet in person, but until then, we will plan, execute, and deliver timely and informative content virtually.”
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies, including life insurers, asset managers, and distributors such as broker-dealers, banks, and marketing organizations. IRI members account for 90 percent of annuity assets in the U.S., include the top ten distributors of annuities ranked by assets under management, and are represented by financial professionals serving millions of Americans. IRI champions retirement security for all through leadership in advocacy, awareness, research, and the advancement of digital solutions within a collaborative industry community. Learn more at www.irionline.org.
