Methanol Institute Releases 2021 Edition of Methanol Milestones
The Methanol Institute (MI) has released the 2021 edition of our yearly publication Methanol Milestones.
Whatever challenges and opportunities 2021 bring, I’m confident that MI and our industry can meet them successfully.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 edition of Milestones details both MI and the industry's activities over the course of 2020, a year that was anything but normal. The COVID-19 pandemic drove economies to shut down, halted global travel, led an oil price collapse, and much more.
— Kevin Struve, Chairman of the Board, Methanol Institute
For the Methanol Institute, 2020 brought both great challenges and exciting opportunities. MI worked hard to pivot our activities to maintain momentum and best position the industry for post-COVID expansion. As we have sought new opportunities, funding for conferences, events, and pilot projects has moved to tabletop studies, consultant activities, and a strong push to increase our digital presence.
MI accomplished a great deal across a wide range of activities in 2020. Some highlights include:
o The launch of MI’s own highly successful webinar series, featuring webinars on topics such as bio-methanol, methanol fuel cells, and renewable methanol.
o The completion of safety manuals for methanol boilers and kilns.
o The release of a joint report on renewable methanol with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
o The launch of a carbon footprint assessment.
o The release of methanol bunker guidelines with Lloyd’s Register.
o Initiation of a marine-fuel techno-economic assessment with China’s Waterbourne Transport Research Institute.
o The conduct of a China Methanol Fuel Survey which deepened our understanding of the methanol fuel market in China.
o Reformulation of our strategy and increased focus on social media activities.
o The revamping of our website www.methanol.org.
o Opening of our fifth MI staffed office in Delhi, India.
In this year’s edition of Milestones, you will learn more about some of these initiatives as well as additional MI activities, and a look at our new members: Advanced Chemical Technologies, Clean Energy Resources, Gane Energy, Maersk, Neo-H2, RIX Industries, Southern Green Gas and Stena Bulk.
As MI Board Chairman Kevin Struve noted in his remarks for this year's Milestones "The organization and members of the Methanol Institute are making significant contributions to the advancement of the global methanol industry. MI stands ready to continue to move the methanol industry forward -- hopefully in an environment returning to normalcy -- however, MI has demonstrated the ability to function effectively in our current pandemic-changed environment. Whatever challenges and opportunities 2021 bring, I’m confident that MI and our industry can meet them successfully." To view or download the 2021 edition of Methanol Milestones click HERE.
