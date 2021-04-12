TERRIBLE CHILDREN PRODUCTIONS LAUNCHES NEW RECORD LABEL WITH ICY NARCO AND ‘THE BACHELOR’S’ GRANT KEMP AS FIRST ARTISTS
Terrible Children Entertainment Group (TCEG), introduces new record label, Terrible Children Records.NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terrible Children Entertainment Group (TCEG), introduces new record label, Terrible Children Records, as well as collective, Terrible Children Music, to house its songwriting and music production.
After quickly being sought out by many new and successful artists both locally and nationally, C.E.O. Mo Brown says:
"I never really anticipated starting a label. I loved what I did already, but I saw an opportunity here in Nashville. I’ve seen the music industry change; I’ve seen the ‘great’ in the music industry and I’ve seen the ‘bad’; I am one of those people who has been in a bad contract, with managers that have taken advantage of me. So the last thing I’m going to do is let all these artists that we have been working with release music into a bottomless pit, or worse, sign their whole lives away. My goal with this record label is to be fair to everyone in the creative process. What is music with those that create it? I want to restructure and simplify the artist deal, I don’t want to traditionally SIGN artists, I want them to JOIN this movement."
We’re excited to announce that Terrible Children Records has teamed up with hip-hop artist Icy Narco, who already boasts 10 million views for his "Link" music video and over 15 million plays on Spotify, with his 2019 album, “Winter Can be Murder.” Icy Narco says, “I’m excited to be part of this new artist movement and I have a lot of new music on the way!” Be on the lookout for upcoming releases from this up and coming artist!
We are also very pleased to announce Grant Kemp, former winner in The Bachelor of Paradise, will release his debut single, "No More Roses", on May 14th. “I’ve been offered record deals and none of them have made sense for my situation. I’m happy with what we’ve created at Terrible Children--it’s a label for artists,” says Kemp. He joins the team as an artist and partial owner of the label.
About Terrible Children Entertainment Group LLC:
Terrible Children, is an American collective and label focused on songwriting, production and artist development. The team was founded by songwriter, Mo Brown, pioneering the mainstream-pop-wave emerging in Nashville, TN. Other team members include Michael Warren (JLO, Cody Simpson, Toni Braxton), Zach Seabolt (Disney, Fetty Wapp, BET) and Nikki Williams (Demi Lovato, Lauren Alena). Terrible Children brings together artists, producers, writers and content creators to be a one-stop shop for song creation, content curation, artist development, and distribution.
