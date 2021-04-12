Gov. Lee Issues Statement on Return to In-Person Learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement regarding the return to in-person learning:
“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only.”
