Gov. Lee Issues Statement on Return to In-Person Learning

Monday, April 12, 2021 | 08:54am

NASHVILLETenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement regarding the return to in-person learning:

“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only.”

