Maropost’s $60 Million Acquisition of the Australian E-Commerce Platform, Neto

Power Retail reports on Maropost’s $60 Million acquisition of the Australian-based e-commerce platform, Neto.TORONTO, CANADA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Retail published an article that details Maropost’s acquisition of Neto, a popular Australian e-commerce platform that provides B2B brands and retailers an all-in-one multi-channel solution for managing POS, inventory, orders, and shipping labeling.
Neto has a client base as large as 3,000 retailers worldwide. Best known for its unified multichannel functionalities. Or, as Ryan Murtagh, the Founder of Neto, describes it: “Neto has the tools businesses need to manage operations, grow customer relationships and sell everywhere.” A characteristic that Ryan Murtagh goes on to explain, blends well with Maropost’s own expertise “in innovative solutions in audience engagement, customer acquisition, and sales growth through marketing and email automation.”
Currently, Maropost supports over 10,000 marketers worldwide and it’s acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing and most profitable marketing automation platforms in North America — working side by side with big brands like Mercedes Benz, Warby Parker, BioTrust, Livestrong, Haymarket Media, and more.
Commenting on Maropost’s effectiveness, Ryan Murtagh told Power Retailer that: “Maropost has enabled hundreds of companies from Mid-Market to Fortune 100 to grow by helping them scale their email and mobile campaigns to over a billion messages per month without friction.” He also goes on to say that their: “Combined functionality will provide enormous value for businesses of all sizes.” Which is a match to Maropost’s own goals, which was to: “further develop and harness business solutions for online retailers and wholesalers to scale and grow.”
Ross Andrew Paquette (Maropost CEO, chairman, and founder) adds on to this by saying that Maropost’s and Neto’s “natural synergy”, will enable them to “provide solutions to more companies that want to grow rapidly” by allowing them to manage every aspect of their business from a single platform.
Altogether, it’s looking like it’s going to be an exciting matchup. The Neto team has even gone on to post on their social media about their anticipation for what they have to look forward to in the future, stating that: “The acquisition of Neto by Maropost sees the combination of two companies with a shared vision of removing business complexity through a unified solution.” And that they are: “Excited to be working as part of the Maropost team to continue to deliver value for Neto customers and businesses of all sizes.”
Maropost is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that caters to B2C brands and retailers like Mercedes-Benz, Shop.com, Hard Rock, Newscorp, Haymarket Media, Livestrong, and so much more. The company, under Ross Andrew Paquette’s administration, has found itself consistently at the top of Deloitte’s rankings, proving itself to indeed be one of the fastest-growing and most profitable tech companies in North America.
Neto is an e-commerce platform that was founded by Ryan Murtagh in 2009. Since its founding, it’s been helping Australian B2B brands and retailers scale up their business with its uniquely unified multichannel functionalities which simplify e-commerce, POS, inventory management, order management, shipping labeling, and more.
