Got Legs Digital Celebrates One Year Anniversary
One year ago, Gareth Bain launched a growth marketing agency to help businesses Get Legs & grow, and provide prosthetic legs to amputee survivors in Africa.
Got Legs Digital has reached a milestone of one year in operation and operates under the philosophy of solving real problems for businesses and giving back to communities in need.”LONDON, ENGLAND, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London UK: Got Legs Digital and founder Gareth Bain are pleased to announce that they have changed the lives of 137 amputee survivors in Africa by donating prosthetic legs in the first year of operation. Got Legs was formed with two sides to the business: the commercial aspect and the philanthropic aspect. The commercial side is dedicated to helping businesses get back on their feet; Get Legs and Grow. The philanthropic side of the business donates prosthetic legs to amputee survivors in Africa.
— Gareth Bain
The company’s purpose is towards ‘Moving People, Impacting Lives, One Step at a Time’. This is just one of the ways that the company demonstrates their ethical marketing approach to business. Their purpose connects the commercial and the philanthropic parts together.
Moving People is about generating website traffic (visitors) for businesses and helping amputee survivors with mobility. Impacting lives refers to generating customers and sales during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as making an impact in the lives of those whom we provide prosthetic legs.
Gareth Bain explained, “Unlike other businesses, we don't set monetary KPI’s but rather look at how much impact we make in the lives of those whom we help. Giving a prosthetic leg to someone changes their life immediately and makes such an impact. This is why we do what we do and this is what drives us every day”.
Evie Dickenson of Legs4Africa explained, “Through our collaboration with Got Legs Digital, we have already donated 137 additional prosthetic legs over to sub-Saharan Africa and the team is helping us to strategise and amplify our message during a time that has been truly challenging for the charity sector.”
She continued, “Alongside our leg recycling work, we've been focusing on projects that aim to increase capacity and the quality of services at prosthetics centres in sub-Saharan Africa. We hope to recycle 2,500 legs in 2021 and ultimately get another 2,000 people back on their feet."
Emmanuel of Kenya recently received a prosthetic leg and said “I'm 24 and I'm a 4th year university student pursuing Education, Fine Art and History. I have been an amputee since Oct 2019 and it's been a roller coaster journey. Life has changed a lot for me because previously I did not have hope; I did not know where to start in terms of getting a prosthetic, but now I can pursue my education. My family has been with me throughout the journey supporting me, but without the assistance from Legs4Africa I think getting a prosthetic would have been next to impossible.”
Additional information is available at http://www.gotlegsdigital.com
Gareth Bain
Got Legs Digital
+44 20 3475 9114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn