Hytec SA sponsors new containerised library for Thulisa Primary School

JOHANNESBURG , GAUTENG , SOUTH AFRICA , April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to social upliftment in Africa, Hytec South Africa donated a new containerised library to Thulisa Primary School, situated in Katlehong, south of Johannesburg. The new containerised library was officially opened with a celebratory ribbon-cutting on 11 March 2021 by the school principal, Gladys Tibane, Mandela Day Library project CEO, Robert Coutts, and Hytec South Africa GM, Mike Harrison.

The library is fitted with bookshelves, colourful children’s furniture and 2 000 new books. Over the next four years, another 3 000 books will be added to the library shelves.

This is the ninth such containerised library that Hytec South Africa has donated to South African schools, through its partnership with the Mandela Day Library project.

“Our partnership with the Mandela Day Library project allows us to uplift the South African communities in which we operate. The containerised libraries improve childhood literacy and ensure greater access to books, to advance education,” says Hytec South Africa GM, Mike Harrison.

To ensure that the libraries in its programme remain exciting for young students, the Mandela Day Library project rotates the books in each containerised library every few years. “Hytec South Africa believes that the sponsorship of the library and the books within it is significant in improving literacy, nurturing curiosity and creating spaces for learning. This is part of our commitment to #ShapeAfrica,” explains Harrison.

Hytec South Africa is member of the Bosch Rexroth SA Group of Companies.