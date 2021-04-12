Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 04/11/2021 at approximately 1656 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ehrich Road Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Gerardo J. Zelayagranados

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a vehicle being operated in a negligent manner which had gone off the roadway on Myers Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. The vehicle returned to the roadway and left the scene. State Police located the vehicle based on witness statements a short time later at a residence on Ehrich Road in the Town of Shaftsbury.

While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Gerardo Zelayagranados, signs of impairment were observed. While attempting to take Zelayagranados into custody, a brief struggle ensued. Zelayagranados was ultimately placed into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Zelayagranados was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 04/26/2021 at 0930 hours for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/2021 at 0930 hours.

COURT: Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421