Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest

CASE#: 21B300955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/11/2021 at approximately 1656 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ehrich Road Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Gerardo J. Zelayagranados
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a vehicle being operated in a negligent manner which had gone off the roadway on Myers Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. The vehicle returned to the roadway and left the scene. State Police located the vehicle based on witness statements a short time later at a residence on Ehrich Road in the Town of Shaftsbury.
While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, Gerardo Zelayagranados, signs of impairment were observed. While attempting to take Zelayagranados into custody, a brief struggle ensued. Zelayagranados was ultimately placed into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Zelayagranados was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 04/26/2021 at 0930 hours for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/2021 at 0930 hours.
COURT: Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
