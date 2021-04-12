Moorezey Holdings Invests in the Biotech Revolution
Moorezey Holdings Ltd has invested €20 million in MooreLife Ltd.
DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 12, 2021
MooreLife invests in advanced technologies in areas such as gene sequencing & editing, immunotherapy, digital modelling of diseases, organ transplants, remote patient monitoring, surgical robotics and more…
“Investment in these areas is leading to significant breakthroughs in life altering diagnostics and treatments.”
― John F Moore, CEO Moorezey Holdings
About Moorezey Holdings:
Moorezey Holdings was founded in 2013 and has exponentially grown to now own assets in excess of €80 million. The company aligns itself with innovation and invests in renewable energy, healthcare, technology and real estate. For more information visit https://moorezey.holdings/
About MooreLife:
MooreLife invests in progressive research and development in the healthcare sector where disruptive cutting edge cures and treatments are being developed. For more information visit https://moorelife.ltd/
For further information please contact:
David Greaney, BDM
Moorezey Holdings
info@moorezey.holdings