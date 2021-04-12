Moorezey Holdings Invests in the Biotech Revolution

Moorezey Holdings Ltd has invested €20 million in MooreLife Ltd.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moorezey Holdings Ltd has invested €20 million in MooreLife Ltd.

MooreLife invests in advanced technologies in areas such as gene sequencing & editing, immunotherapy, digital modelling of diseases, organ transplants, remote patient monitoring, surgical robotics and more…



“Investment in these areas is leading to significant breakthroughs in life altering diagnostics and treatments.”

― John F Moore, CEO Moorezey Holdings



About Moorezey Holdings:

Moorezey Holdings was founded in 2013 and has exponentially grown to now own assets in excess of €80 million. The company aligns itself with innovation and invests in renewable energy, healthcare, technology and real estate. For more information visit https://moorezey.holdings/

About MooreLife:

MooreLife invests in progressive research and development in the healthcare sector where disruptive cutting edge cures and treatments are being developed. For more information visit https://moorelife.ltd/



