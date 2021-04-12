LPA announce new release of VisiRule - its innovative AI No-Code Low-Code visual rules authoring and delivery tool
LPA announce a new release of VisiRule which includes VisiRule Visualizer, a spatial and radial inspector for examining interactive decision trees.
The highly visual philosophy of VisiRule makes building and testing such models more practical and opens up the world of AI to a much wider audience.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA announce a new release of VisiRule which includes VisiRule Visualizer, a spatial and radial inspector for examining interactive decision trees.
VisiRule Visualizer allows authors to explore the structure of their charts using an HTML browser both laterally and in a radial manner. This allows them to better understand the underlying decision logic from a structural perspective.
Also, included in the release are enhanced chatbot facilities for indexing FAQs and common problems, and enhanced HTML delivery options for client side self service solutions.
VisiRule incorporates Artificial Intelligence in the form of visual rule-based expert systems inferencing. Complex behaviour and computation can be represented as a set of interconnected decision rules which in turn can be represented graphically in VisiRule.
Clive Spenser, Marketing Director, LPA, says, "VisiRule Visualizer is an exciting new addition to the VisiRule family. It allows authors to inspect and interact with the decision tree models from a different perspective". Clive adds "The highly visual philosophy of VisiRule makes building and testing such models more practical and opens up the world of AI to a much wider audience. We are seeing a growing move towards visual Low-Code No-Code tools which allow business users to create their own self-service decision automation solutions rather than rely on IT departments."
VisiRule Visualizer is available for immediate release as part of the VisiRule product range at a price of 2500 USD.
VisiRule is an easy-to-use Low-Code No-Code tool for subject matter experts, like lawyers, tax advisors, engineers, to rapidly define and deliver intelligent advice and troubleshooting guides using decision tree flowcharts.
VisiRule allows experts to capture, evaluate, refine and deploy specialist expertise as smart AI solutions. Use cases include risk assessment, decision automation, machine troubleshooting, medical diagnosis, problem triage with recommended prescriptive actions plus legal document generation.
https://www.visirule.co.uk/
LPA is a small dedicated AI company in London, England which has been providing logic-based software solutions since it was formed in 1981. LPA products have been used in a wide-range of commercial and research applications including legal document assembly, environmental engineering, information modeling, disease diagnosis, fault diagnosis, products sales and recommendations.
https://www.lpa.co.uk/
clive spenser
LPA
+44 20 8871 2016
