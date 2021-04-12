Inventive New Board Game Puts the Responsibility of Healing Racism in the Hands of All

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the brand new board game, Disparity Trap, sets its Kickstarter launch for April 14, 2021, the provocative and creative gameplay is already generating positive buzz and feedback from players about how a simple, multiplayer game can help anyone become more conscious about race and privilege in America.

The Disparity Trap plans to hit retail for an MSRP of USD 49, but backers of its brilliant new Kickstarter campaign can get in on the launch day sales and procure the game for only USD 25 in their Early Bird Game Set offer. Like many other board games of its kind, the objective of Disparity Trap is to accrue as much wealth as possible and make it around the board first. However, players also can choose to work together and use the combination of dice, cards, tiles, and tokens to boost the opportunities of fellow players. In doing so, they must view situations from the eyes of others, stepping into their shoes, and making decisions about plays that dismantle the "disparity traps" that keep everyone in poverty or a situation of lesser privilege.

As the campaign launches, there are other tiers of investment open to backers, which includes a discounted "Game Set" tier for USD 35. The next tier up is the Educator Set, for USD 50, which incorporates the board game and an educator's workbook with discussion questions, journal sections, and further "homework" assignments encouraging conversations and thoughtful reflection for players 14 and older. Finally, creators of the Disparity Trap also envision the game set as a valuable resource for schools and classrooms and are offering the Educator's Bundle for USD 159. This bundle features four game sets for up to 24 students (or players), all homework discussion, and workbook resources. Donors who would like to donate this particular offer to a school or teacher who could benefit are encouraged to invest at the Donor level for USD 179.

Disparity Trap's game set includes everything players need to get started, including a rulebook, game board, two dice, six "pawns," eight Privilege Cards, 18 Job Titles, 24 Wealth Tiles, 30 Privilege Tokens, and 42 Game Cards in all. The card's layout is incredibly innovative, featuring easy-to-read game actions as well as a QR code for those who want to dive deeper into the statistics around how institutions like wealth, secondary education, career, and more affect BIPOC individuals in America. The game draws inspiration from consultant and Ph.D. Dr. Debra (Debi) Jenkins's work on systemically dominant and systemically nondominant models of systemic oppression. Players will understand these concepts firsthand and experientially as they go through the consequences of inequity due to systemic oppression. The Disparity Trap is designed to prove that, as in real life, collaboration and cooperation are the only way forward.